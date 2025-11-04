Actors are chameleons; it’s part of the job description. Sydney Sweeney, however, practices her dexterity across multiple fields. On the entertainment front, she effortlessly morphs from rom-com lead to high school mess every time the director yells action. On the fashion end, while Sweeney does have her favorite silhouettes and items, she easily dips in and out of aesthetics (e.g. corp sleaze, cottagecore, or coastal cowgirl), molding them to her style sensibilities. Such is the case of her recent motocross ‘fit.

Sydney’s Race Day-Inspired Ensemble

On Sunday, Nov. 2, Sweeney flew to Arizona to attend the NASCAR Cup Series Championship. Though the trophy ultimately went to Kyle Larson, the Euphoria star stole the show. Before the game started, Sweeney walked up to the stage holding the checkered flag and gave a speech about winning. And if the action-packed event didn’t get guests’ hearts racing, her look sure did.

The Christy star embraced the revved-up theme and fittingly wore a racing jacket. The leather item was white all over and accented with bold red stripes. She threw the statement piece over a white cropped top that flaunted her midriff and teeny black leather shorts. The jacket was so oversized that when she stood up, it gave the illusion that she skipped bottoms altogether.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Keeping her look coordinated, she paired her wardrobe choices with knee-high boots in a red-hot hue and completed the outfit with Y2K-inspired sunglasses.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Back To Sleek

The following day, the Anyone But You actor flew back to New York, likely to continue with her ongoing Christy press tour. Outside of the tracks, she traded her sporty vibes for her usual sleek style leanings. In monochromatic dark chocolate brown, she wore a cleavage-baring wool blazer, cinched by a belt around the waist, and a matching A-line miniskirt. Proving that she’s one of the most beloved fashion girls in the industry, she rocked a set from Ganni’s Pre-Spring 2026 collection, which isn’t even available yet.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

For more chocolate touches, she threw on sheer Calzedonia tights, pointy knee-high boots in croc-inspired leather, a matching shoulder bag, and sunglasses.

She can do no wrong.