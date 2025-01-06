Sydney Sweeney had a banner year in 2024. She starred in the buzzy rom-com Anyone But You (which was released in December 2023, but continued to make waves in the months that followed), the horror film Immaculate, and was welcomed to Marvel’s superhero canon via Madame Web.

Her projects weren’t the only reasons she was a headline mainstay, though — her chic style was also largely to thank. Between her fashion month slays (see: her $6K sequin underwear) and press tour circuits that saw her change outfits so frequently, she wore 10 outfits over two days, Sweeney’s style proved she’s a fashion icon. Naturally, she finished strong and spent the last few days of 2024 in style — in an itty-bitty bikini, no less.

Sydney’s Chocolate Swimwear

While the rest of Hollywood’s cadre seemed to ring in New Year’s Day in snowy Aspen, the Euphoria star spent hers somewhere warm. Sweeney shared what she was up to in a photo dump, captioned: “The last few days of 2024 will forever be some of my favorite.” In it, she sang karaoke with friends and partied à la Prohibition in 1920s-inspired outfits. The most visually arresting photo, however, was of her lying atop a Jet Ski in a teeny bikini.

Sweeney has an impressive selection of beachside choices. She even released a swimwear collection in collaboration with Frankie’s Bikinis in 2023 rife with coquettecore styles. The actor went the classic route, however, to ride the personal watercraft. Devoid of any prints or loud patterns, she donned a set in a plain chocolate brown hue. Hers included a halter bra with underwire detail and matching string undies. She pulled the bow-tied straps high up her waist for a high-cut look.

She topped off her look with black sunglasses.

In another photo, Sweeney slipped into a little white dress. Draped and relaxed, her wardrobe choice featured a massive plunging neckline, a micro hem, and exaggeratedly long sleeves. It was a ruched play on the button-down dress.

The actor also shared snippets from a party with a ’20s theme. Like her friends, she took the dress code seriously in a gilded dress with a deep plunging neckline and lots of fringe — a flapper requirement.

Committing to the theme, she accessorized with more flapper-esque accessories including an embroidered headband looped around her forehead, layers of pearl necklaces, and a cigarette.

Her 2025 is bound to be even more stylish.