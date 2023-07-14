Celebrity Style
Sydney Sweeney Goes Went Pantless For The Cover Of Harper's Bazaar
And she absolutely slayed.
Sydney Sweeney has been on the spicy ‘fit train as of late, rocking everything from buzzy sheer dresses to the Y2K-era exposed bra trend that’s making a glorious comeback. She just debuted her sauciest look, however, and for her latest magazine cover no less. NBD.
On Thursday, Harper’s Bazaar Australia/New Zealand released their beachy August 2023 cover featuring the Euphoria star. Photographed by Simon Eeles, the Euphoria star wore dual white tank tops and topped it off with a chocolate brown leather jacket. But her bottoms — or lack thereof — were the main star.
Rocking the Hollywood-favored no-pants trend, Sweeney stripped down to her designer undies. The actor donned a pair of low-rise panties in black, layered over top a pair of sheer, caramel brown tights. Each piece was fresh from the runway of Miu Miu’s buzzy Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week show — a perfect choice, since the Reality actress has been an ambassador for the luxury brand since 2022.
Styled by Mark Vassallo, her look was accessorized only with a pair of hoop earrings by Tiffany & Co., allowing the underwear-forward ensemble to stand alone. The choice of jewelry perfectly popped against blown-out locks that cascaded down her shoulders.
A fashion icon in the making.