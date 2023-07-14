Sydney Sweeney has been on the spicy ‘fit train as of late, rocking everything from buzzy sheer dresses to the Y2K-era exposed bra trend that’s making a glorious comeback. She just debuted her sauciest look, however, and for her latest magazine cover no less. NBD.

On Thursday, Harper’s Bazaar Australia/New Zealand released their beachy August 2023 cover featuring the Euphoria star. Photographed by Simon Eeles, the Euphoria star wore dual white tank tops and topped it off with a chocolate brown leather jacket. But her bottoms — or lack thereof — were the main star.

Rocking the Hollywood-favored no-pants trend, Sweeney stripped down to her designer undies. The actor donned a pair of low-rise panties in black, layered over top a pair of sheer, caramel brown tights. Each piece was fresh from the runway of Miu Miu’s buzzy Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week show — a perfect choice, since the Reality actress has been an ambassador for the luxury brand since 2022.

Styled by Mark Vassallo, her look was accessorized only with a pair of hoop earrings by Tiffany & Co., allowing the underwear-forward ensemble to stand alone. The choice of jewelry perfectly popped against blown-out locks that cascaded down her shoulders.

A fashion icon in the making.