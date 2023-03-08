Yes, Emma Corrin Closed The Miu Miu Show In Sequinned Gold Underwear

Fashion month brings out our favourite celebs in some pretty daring looks. We’ve already seen Zendaya in a tiger print suit sitting front row at Louis Vuitton, Olivia Wilde in a hooded dress for Saint Laurent, and Florence Pugh elevating the visible thong trend with a sheer skirt at Valentino. But on Mar. 7, Paris Fashion Week’s Miu Miu show brought a surprise model on the runway to show off its Fall/Winter 2023 collection: Emma Corrin.

Corrin wore a soft camel turtleneck, golden sequinned underwear, and sheer tights with pale orange peep toe heels, accompanied by a black clutch-style bag nonchalantly slung on the crease of their elbow. And once again for the people in the back, the actor wore sparkly underwear as trousers – taking Kendall Jenner’s no-pants look to sparkling new heights – and looked incredible whilst doing so. “Literally just this. Love you @miumiu, thank you,” Corrin wrote an Instagram alongside an image of themselves at the show.

The actor rose to fame for their portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown and has recently starred in My Policeman and Lady Chatterley’s Lover. The 27-year-old star is known for arriving in bold and unique red carpet outfits. Remember the goldfish-in-a-bag printed mini dress they pulled out for the My Policeman premiere? I definitely do.

Besides Corrin, the Miu Miu show also featured actor Mia Goth, and Zaya Wade’s runway debut. Goth, known for her hold over the horror film world (as seen in Pearl), opened the show in a buttoned-up grey cardigan and a polka dotted pencil skirt worn over sheer tights. Wade — daughter of Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union — walked out in a matching co-ord set featuring a knitted green coat, sweater, and skirt.

Other standout looks from the show included tights and leggings worn as pants, *more* sequinned knickers, and a fresh take on workwear with crisp peacoat and bomber jackets. For the post-show after party, Corrin wore a pearly white bralette paired with a cream bomber and grey underwear-baring shorts.