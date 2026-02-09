For years, Sydney Sweeney has been called the “modern-day Marilyn Monroe” thanks to her string of outfits that evoked the late, great actress. Apart from her general affinity for Old Hollywood glamour on red carpets, the Anyone But You star has worn several iterations of Monroe’s infamous halter dress, as well as a cone brassiere (another Monroe fave) on a magazine cover.

Sweeney took the parallels a step further on Sunday, Feb. 8, at the 2026 Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF), where she was one of the recipients of the Virtuosos Award, alongside the likes of Teyana Taylor and Euphoria costar Jacob Elordi. To mark the milestone, she wore a show-stopping gown that was nearly identical to one the ‘50s icon previously wore.

Sydney’s Draped Gown

Styled by her go-to, Molly Dickson, Sweeney attended the 41st annual film fête at California’s Arlington Theatre wearing a figure-hugging oat dress by designer Ceil Chapman. It featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with a deep, cleavage-baring plunge, elbow-length sleeves, and a cinched waist. The biggest design detail was its ruching throughout the bodice, sleeves, and ankle-grazing skirt. The elegant number was also accented by a bejeweled C-shaped brooch tacked onto the center.

For a sleek, coordinated ensemble, Sweeney wore pointed-toe patent leather pumps in the same beige hue. It also included a dainty bow detail, giving the look a coquettecore touch.

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / BACKGRID

Sweeney’s dress was a recreation of what the Seven Year Itch icon wore on the April 1950 black-and-white cover of LIFE Magazine.

Sweeney is hardly the first fan to recreate looks from Monroe’s fashion history. (Kim Kardashian even went so far as to rewear the iconic dress the late star wore when she sang “Happy Birthday” to then-President John F. Kennedy.) The Christy star’s latest homage proves that she has a clear style inspo and red carpet aesthetic.

Her Glam ‘Do

As for her hair, stylist Glen “Coco” Oropeza gave Sweeney glam waves that offered a peek of her diamond stud earrings. Meanwhile, her barely there makeup, done by Melissa Hernandez, had hints of mauve, including her glossy lips.

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / BACKGRID

Marilyn Monroe would be proud.