Sydney Sweeney Just Cosigned This $178 TikTok-Viral Plunging Swimsuit

Though Sydney Sweeney is one of fashion’s foremost trendsetters, she’s not immune to viral ones. (Celebrities. They’re just like us.) On her recent beachside getaway, the Euphoria actor wore a series of spicy swimsuits, including one that’s been making its rounds on TikTok for years.

If you’ve strayed anywhere near #FashionTok, you’ve likely already seen this beach go-to. First seen on a Shark Tank episode, the Internet-ubiquitous monokini from TA3 is a cult favorite for keeping its wearers “snatched.” Sweeney, apparently, also gave it a test run.

Sydney’s Plunging Shapewear Swimsuit

Over the weekend, the Anyone But You star milked the dwindling remaining days of summer for a water-filled vacay. Like her usual trips, Sweeney packed a series of jaw-dropping swim looks, including a classic black monokini. While inky suits tend to be, well, drab, Sweeney’s was both sporty and spicy. It featured a mock neck with a zipper down the center, akin to a rashguard. Ever the risqué dresser, however, she wore hers unfastened, for a décolletage-forward look.

Serving Baywatch, it featured an ’80s-inspired high cut wth an ultra-snatched waist. Skipping accessories, she completed her look with matching sunglasses for a sleek, all-black number.

In case you were wondering, the suit retails for $178.

Her Cowboycore Suit

Elsewhere in her photo dump, Sweeney changed into a glittery gold bikini that glistened under the sun. The set included a bra-style top and cheeky bottoms that flaunted major booty. While she kept to a coordinated look, her styling was unexpected. Instead of donning a resortwear-inspired floppy hat or baseball caps that It girls love wearing with bikinis, Sweeney accessorized with a woven cowboy hat accented by a turquoise medallion.

Finally, she explored a cavernous path and completely popped in a white swimsuit against a brown background. Wearing another timeless silhouette, the swimwear featured slinky straps, a square neckline, and a butt-forward cut.

She knows her bikinis.