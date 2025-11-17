Sydney Sweeney’s fashion range knows no bounds. She’s sampled goth in Versace, preppy in Miu Miu, and even cosplayed as noughties-era Britney Spears on her birthday in archival The Blonds. Despite the array of aesthetics at her disposal, the Euphoria actor shines the most when she keeps it understated in her signature Old Hollywood glam.

Sydney’s Bedazzled Moment

Sweeney made an appearance at the 16th Governors Awards, held on Sunday, Nov. 16, in Hollywood, alongside A-listers like Jennifer Lawrence, Dakota Johnson, and Jennifer Lopez. Despite the guest list of veteran style icons, the Anyone But You star held her own in a Miu Miu look that utterly dazzled. Literally.

Styled by her go-to Molly Dickson, her strapless gown featured a cleavage-baring sweetheart neckline (a Sweeney fave) and a form-fitting bodice, which fanned into a floor-length quasi-mermaid silhouette. The number also had an unexpected take on the off-the-shoulder style, which came in the form of a draped, scarf-esque detail that connected in the back and billowed out as a train. Apart from the dramatic back detail, the ensemble was completely awash in megawatt rhinestones, which sparkled with her every movement.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since her gown was glistening enough, Sweeney kept her jewelry minimal. Ditching heavier statement pieces, she opted for glitzy diamond-encrusted earrings and a ring. Paired with her blonde bob’s retro-inspired curls, the overall look evoked an air of Old Hollywood.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2

Her Preppy Look

A day prior, attending the Deadline Contenders Film event, Sweeney made a complete style pivot. Instead of glitz and glamour, she went the preppy academia-inspired route and layered not one, not two, but three pieces. She wore a collared minidress awash in a light blue gingham pattern (à la Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz) over a white button-down fastened to the top.

For her final, most outer layer, she mixed patterns and wore a brown plaid sheath dress. She completed the ’fit with oxblood pointed-toe pumps from Miu Miu.

Gilbert Flores/Deadline/Getty Images

She must be so tired... of serving.