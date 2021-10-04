How To Score 50% Off Tarte's Shape Tape All Week Long

Tarte Cosmetics is celebrating a major milestone this week: its 21st birthday. Luckily for shoppers, the beauty brand is pulling out all the stops to ring in its over two decades of creating skin care and makeup goodies. They’re saying cheers to 21 years with not one, not two, but seven days of different, amazing deals on all of the brand’s OG favorites (yes, Shape Tape is one of them).

Introducing the Tarte 21st Birthday Week sale, which brings major discounts from Oct. 3 through 10th on the company's website. You’ll see various top sellers within the line will have their prices slashed throughout the week, with deals changing every day. To snag the cult classic Shape Tape concealer for 50% off, run — don’t walk — to add it to cart, as the deal is only here through Oct. 4. Then, from Oct. 5 through 6th, Tarte palettes, blushes, and bronzers will be half-off — so if you have your eye on a day-to-night eyeshadow palette like the Tartelette™ In Bloom Amazonian Clay Palette or some lightweight pigment like the Breezy Cream Blush, you’ll have until Wednesday to stock up.

And for those who are on the market for face coverage: All Tarte foundations will be 50% off on Oct. 7th for one day only. On Friday and Saturday, shoppers can score $10 deals on select items (hint: look out for mascara, lip, lash, liner, and brow essentials). And to close out the week, Tarte will celebrate its 21st by offering half-off its Top 21 products, aka the brand’s best-sellers. To top off the discounts, Tarte is offering free shipping, free returns, and a free Blushing Beauty makeup bag (typically $22) with orders over $55. Just use the code BDAY at checkout to take advantage of the sale.

Whether you’re new to the brand or a frequent buyer, Tarte’s birthday week of swoon-worthy deals is definitely worth taking advantage of.

