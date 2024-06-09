When Taylor Swift hit the stage in Paris last month to kick off the European leg of her Era’s tour after two months off, fans were quick to notice that there had been quite a few changes made to the set. There were new outfits, new songs, and new set pieces — which, unsurprisingly, set the Internet abuzz (which, let’s be honest, happens basically every time Taylor Swift does anything).

Over the weekend, fans started buzzing yet again when they noticed that T. Swift had added a pair of black gloves to her look for the Tortured Poets Department portion of the show — and as it turns out, they were there for good reason.

The Meaning Behind Taylor Swift’s Black Gloves

During Swift’s show in Edinburgh, Scotland on Saturday night, the “But Daddy I Love Him” singer showed up on stage with a pair of black leather gloves accessorizing the white Vivienne Westwood gown she typically wears to perform the songs off her new TTPD album.

While the look may have felt like a chic nod to the black-and-white aesthetic that accompanies this particular “era” of Swift’s work (see: the white dress and black opera gloves she wore to announce the album at the 2024 Grammy’s), fans suspect the addition likely came about for more practical purposes.

Apparently, during Swift’s first show in Scotland on Friday night, she paused during the acoustic version of “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” (which she played on the guitar as a part of her surprise song set) to tell the audience that her hand was cramping.

"Oh God! Hand cramp!” she reportedly said. "I’m so sorry, everyone. This has never happened before, but my hand is frozen. I’m just going to warm it. I’m so embarrassed. My hand’s like a claw!"

With that in mind, fans on X (formerly Twitter) are speculating that the gloves were less a stylistic choice, and were likely added for the sake of avoiding the same interruption at her second show in the stadium.

“NEW BLACK GLOVES?!? Here’s my not-exciting theory: they’re for practical purposes,” one concert attendee wrote alongside a photo of Swift and her new accessories. “ It’s chilly in Edinburgh. TTPD is long and she dances very little until Broken Heart. Her hands need to be warm to avoid another acoustic-set hand cramp. So, gloves. But fashionable ones!”

Taylor’s TTPD Outfit

Though the meaning behind the gloves may not be the most exciting, Swift’s full look from the TTPD section of her show still contains a notable hidden message.

Her custom Vivienne Westwood gown, which made its debut in Paris on May 9th, is decorated with the words “I love you, it’s running my life” in cursive handwriting. The line is a lyric from her song “Fortnight,” featuring Post Malone, and its repetition all over her dress is a nod to just how intense the sentiment can be for anyone who’s experienced it.

So while the gloves may have been more of a necessary addition than a fashion statement, it’s only a matter of time before Swift gives fans yet another Era’s Tour Easter Egg to decode. And I, for one, can’t wait.