Taylor Swift’s Black Maxi Dress Could Be Another Reputation Easter Egg

Have you checked in on your Swiftie friend lately? In the wake of Taylor Swift’s nonstop recent hints that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is on the way, Swifties are not ok.

There have been multiple callouts to the rumored re-release this week alone, starting with her announcement as TIME’s ‘Person of the Year’ on Dec. 6. She accompanied the announcement with two magazine covers chock-full of hints at Reputation and teased that the album’s “From the Vault” tracks are “fire” in the interview.

Just a few hours after her TIME covers dropped, she served up another homage to Reputation that was captured by paparazzi in New York.

Taylor’s Reputation-Ready Dress

On Wednesday evening, Swift was photographed sneaking into a private showing of her close friend Emma Stone’s newest film, Poor Things. The “Cruel Summer” singer opted out of walking the red carpet and instead met up with Stone, as well as Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson, inside the DGA Theater shortly before the screening began.

Continuing her recent transition from the preppy styles she wore during the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) era this fall to the gothic-glam aesthetic of Reputation, Swift ditched her plaids and neutrals for an all-black look — Rep’s signature color.

She sported a black satin maxi dress that stopped right at her ankle, revealing Giuseppe Zanotti slingback pumps — the same black beauties she wore to Beyoncé’s Renaissance documentary premiere last week.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The noir numbers didn’t stop there. To combat NYC’s 30-degree weather, Swift swapped her usual autumnal trenches and blazers for something more winter weather-friendly: a glamorous fur coat.

Her topper of the evening hailed from Charlotte Simone and included a teddy shearling finish with faux fur cuffs and a matching collar.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

A Sagittarius Staple

When choosing her handbag for an off-duty outing, Swift loves to carry a neutral shoulder bag (think the Prada 2005 re-edition) or an adorable mini crossbody. For her latest OOTN, she went a more glamorous route with a gold Naeem Khan clutch that even featured a hidden reference to her zodiac sign.

Upon further inspection, the engraved design — constructed of intricate Swarovski crystals — is the Sagittarius constellation, a perfect accessory given Swift’s birthday (Dec. 13, ICYWW) is just days away.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

The personalized Naeem Khan accessory is a favorite among astrology-loving celebs. Meghan Markle, for one, wore a Leo version at Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday party back in 2018.

Keep an eye out for Swift’s next Reputation-coded clue.