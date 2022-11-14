The 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards belonged to Taylor Swift, with the singer picking up four gongs in total. And she didn’t just end up taking home the most trophies — her striking red carpet look was also one of the stand-out fashion moments of the night. Hopping aboard the sheer dress trend, a look favoured by the lead Bridgerton actors, Swift wore a bejewelled number by the Tbilisi-born, London-based designer David Koma. Known for dressing the likes of Beyonce and J.Lo, Koma has a reputation for striking, structural silhouettes which incorporate bold cut-out details and contouring.

Letting its grand, emerald-encrusted skirt take centre stage, Swift paired the bodysuit dress with black Giuseppe Zanotti heels, subtle green eyeshadow, and a simple bun. Later in the night, meanwhile, she swapped it for another equally showstopping David Koma look — this time, a disco ball-esque mini polo dress.

Eagle-eyed Swifties have noticed that the artist seems to be in her glitzy era right now. Earlier this year at the VMAs, she was similarly dripping in jewels thanks to an Oscar De La Renta look. Overall, it feels like a fitting nod to her song “Bejeweled” and the celestial sound of her latest album Midnights.

Taylor Swift made the sheer dress trend her own in the bejewelled ensemble Getty Images/Daniele Venturelli

The singer changed into another glitzy David Koma dress later in the night Getty Images/Dave J Hogan

At the awards, Swift picked up “Best Video” and “Best Longform Video” for the epic visuals for the extended 10-minute “Taylor’s Version” of her hit song “All Too Well.” Accepting the latter award, Swift said: "I have been writing and directing my music videos for a long time, but this was the first short film I have made and I felt like I learned so much about myself of how making film can be a natural extension of my storytelling just like song writing.” She also took home the “Best Pop” and “Best Artist” gongs.

Between performances, prizes, and costume changes, the star found time to fit in a wholesome meet with Stormzy, who spent much of his night singing Swift’s recent hit “Anti-Hero” and trying to find the singer-songwriter for a selfie. All in all, a glittering night.