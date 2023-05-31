One thing about Taylor Swift, she loves an Easter Egg. While the pop star typically leaves clues about her next moves within her music, lately the secret messages have been coming via her Eras Tour ‘fits. Though she has famously been sending Swifties notes via the T-shirts she wears on stage, recently, her jewelry has been making a statement.

Over the weekend, Swift called Phoebe Bridgers — who opened for the New Jersey leg of the Eras Tour — on stage to join her in performing their moody ballad “Nothing New” as part of her Red era setlist. Swift has a rotation of singers set to perform with her this season and to honor Bridgers’ final night on tour, she wore a sweet tribute to her fellow artist.

At Swift’s neck glimmered a moonstone pendant from Bridgers’ collaboration with New York-based jewelry store Catbird, which was released in February. The dainty orb ($398) is set in 14k yellow gold with “I’d give you the moon” engraved on the back — a line from Bridgers’ “Moon Song” — in her handwriting.

The delicate adornment perfectly complemented Swift’s signature red lip and matching floor-length, sequined trench. Fans even caught the moment Swift showed Bridgers the necklace on video, where the latter instantly recognized her product.

The night before, Swift gave another nod to a different artist, also by way of accessories. Performing in a bejeweled onesie for her Lover Era, Swift wore a thick gold chain equipped with pastel-colored butterflies. The chunky necklace will look familiar to fashion girlies, as it’s actually from Dua Lipa’s new Versace collaboration, which dropped just last week.

Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Both designs are still available for purchase, though prices range largely, depending on the collection. Bridgers’ pendants are shoppable for $398-$198, while Lipa’s ornate Versace design is a cool $2.2k. Shoppers better hurry, though, as orders for the moonstone charm end June 1.