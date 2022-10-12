Since announcing her upcoming album Midnights (eight days, people!), Taylor Swift’s style has gotten noticeably more glamorous. She’s officially in a new era — one that comes with dazzling party ‘fits that go heavy on the glitz. That said, she’s also been serving up some cozy girl fall fashion that feels classically Taylor.

While promoting the Oct. 21 drop on Instagram Tuesday, the singer-songwriter modeled a colorful striped cashmere sweater dress featuring hits of autumnal hues, like reddish-orange and golden yellow. The long-sleeved mini dress is from Reformation and goes for $278, should you feel like copping the comfy-chic look. (It’s also available in a brown version if you prefer a more muted color palette.)

Showing even more love for Reformation, Swift rocked a polo sweater in a warm camel hue from the sustainable brand in a TikTok last Friday. She paired the preppy, slightly cropped cashmere knit — which comes in a gorgeous shade of cedar green as well as a nautical striped iteration — with a green and red plaid A-line mini skirt from Aritzia’s Wilfred. You can shop her sweater for $168 and her skirt while her wool-cashmere blend skirt retails for $98 (shop them both below).

Basically, you really can’t go wrong with any of these versatile, Taylor-approved pieces. I’m personally about to pound the “add to cart” button on the sweater.

