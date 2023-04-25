Since her Met Gala debut in 2008, Taylor Swift has worn many winning ’fits to the annual star-studded bash. (Shoutout to the baby pink bow-equipped Oscar de la Renta number from 2014.) But real Swifties know there’s one look in her Met repertoire that’s so iconic, she immortalized the moment in song. I’m talking about the edgy metallic ensemble from 2016.

Swift was named co-chair of the Met Gala that year by Anna Wintour. The renowned editor thought Swift the perfect choice for the “Manus X Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” theme. Wintour explained the choice on Vogue’s podcast saying, “Obviously, her connection to technology was one of the reasons that we wanted to see if she would care to be involved.”

Swift took her co-chair role seriously, turning out a look that was a complete 180 from her previous Old Hollywood ensembles. The “Anti-Hero” singer wore a custom-made silver and black mini dress by Louis Vuitton. A precursor to her edgy, snake-inspired Reputation era, the snakeskin number featured spicy side cut-outs and a frilly, tiered skirt.

She accessorized her self-dubbed “futuristic gladiator” look with strappy heels and silver rings. The “Lavender Haze” singer punked up her look even more, with a freshly-bleached, platinum blonde bob — a ‘do she debuted weeks prior on the cover of Vogue’s May 2016 issue. She topped her frosty look with deep plum lipstick, forgoing her signature red.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Aside from the ‘fit being a *moment* for Swift, what happened while she was in the dress would change the course of her life forever. That night, she had a dance battle with Tom Hiddleston (who she would break up with Calvin Harris for soon after). That was also the night she met Joe Alwyn, resulting in a relationship that would last over six years.

She even referenced the encounter in song, as she is wont to do. In “Dress,” circa Reputation, Swift sings: “Flashback when you met me, your buzz cut and my hair bleached.” (Alwyn had a buzzed cut at the time.)

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She referenced the look again in her most recent album, Midnights. In “Maroon,” she croons, “And I chose you, the one I was dancin' with in New York, no shoes.” Though fans initially assumed it was about Hiddleston, after reports about Swift and Alwyn’s alleged breakup, Swifties are theorizing that this lyric also refers to Alwyn — and that fated Met Gala night.

This look will forever go down fashion and pop culture history.