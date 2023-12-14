Taylor Swift’s loyal fanbase had quite a few theories on how the superstar would spend her 34th birthday.

Some fans on TikTok thought Travis Kelce might throw his girlfriend the ultimate birthday bash at his home in Tennessee. Unfortunately, however, he was unable to make the festivities. Other Swifties suspected she would surprise drop Reputation (Taylor’s Version) — but no, the world is still waiting on a release date.

If you guessed she’d dance the night away with her A-list friend group in New York City come Dec. 13, you were correct, because that’s exactly what she did. And to no one’s surprise, she was “dressed to the nines” for the occasion.

Taylor’s Midnights-Coded LBD

If you’ve been keeping tabs on Swift’s recent ensembles, you know the singer has been on a street style streak of sporting Reputation-coded looks — including all-black outfits, snake-inspired accessories, and plenty of croc-embossed staples. However, when sourcing the outfit for her special night, she ditched Rep’s signature goth glam aesthetic and instead tapped into the celestial, “bejeweled” vibes of Midnights.

Swift started her evening with a dinner at Freemans, a celebrity hotspot on the Lower East Side, where she was snapped by the paparazzi in a bedazzled little black dress from Clio Peppiatt.

Embellished with Swarovski beads and crystals in the shape of stars, the moon, and clouds, the astronomical motifs nodded to previous styles she wore during the Midnights era — think: the crystal-covered Oscar de la Renta mini dress and the starry blue romper she wore to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The sparkles continued onto Swift’s accessories. For her jewelry, the A-lister chose a timeless tennis diamond necklace which she paired with stud earrings. Her carry-all of the night was a crystal-embellished tote bag from Aquazzura — the same silver selection she wore with her denim mini dress at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (Swifties, you know the one).

Of course, her footwear had a subtle glitz as well. Another selection from Aquazzura, the black platform pumps were five inches tall and had an understated strip of bling across the peep-toe.

For extra warmth against the Big Apple chill, she added a glamorous cropped faux fur coat from Anine Bing — a shorter silhouette than the equally luxe topper she wore to Emma Stone’s movie premiere last week.

A New Celestial-Themed Era?

While her birthday ‘fit has undeniable callouts to Midnights, some Swifties on TikTok think she might be hinting at another project — possibly an astrology-themed album.

Detective-level devotees, like Ginnie, a.k.a. @TheThriftySwiftie, pointed out many of the singer’s recent looks have had subtle planetary-inspired undertones — remember the gold clutch engraved with the Sagittarius constellation she styled for Stone’s special screening earlier this month? Or the star-shaped Louis Vuitton rings she’s been wearing nonstop lately?

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Ginnie’s conspiracy TikTok video already has 200,000 views, so the Swifties agree that the theory doesn’t seem that far-fetched. Fans will just have to stay tuned to see if this theme continues in future numbers.

The Star-Studded Guest List

Whenever Swift meets up with her A-list friend group, it’s safe to say everyone pulls out all the sartorial stops (I’m still not over their GNO from early November). But Dec. 13 wasn’t just their regular Wednesday evening get-together; they had to go big for Swift’s special day.

Blake Lively clearly got the high-fashion memo as she arrived in a black leather midi dress with a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline. She accessorized with striped sheer tights, knee-high lace-up boots from Christian Louboutin, a Chanel clutch, and an assortment of gold jewelry.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz, Gigi Hadid, and Sabrina Carpenter were also spotted around The Box — a nightclub where they all continued the fun — however, they all kept a low profile.

PSA to all Sagittariuses: You need to channel Swift’s energy for your birthday look this month.