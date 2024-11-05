For Swifties, Kansas City Chiefs games don’t begin when the first whistle is blown, but when Taylor Swift walks into Arrowhead Stadium. The singer has mastered the art of game-day looks as she cheers on NFL star Travis Kelce, whether she’s in vintage Chiefs sweaters or Canadian tuxedos. Her latest ensemble is no exception.

On Nov. 4, Swift attended Kelce’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a three-night run in Indianapolis, which marked the final U.S. shows of the Eras Tour. She made no cozy compromises when it came to fashion, wearing both Chiefs-approved garments and pieces that might serve as Easter eggs about her last two “Taylor’s Version” re-recordings.

Taylor’s Game Day Look

Swift wore a vintage Chiefs black leather jacket, which had yellow and and red detailing to represent the team’s colors and a patch of its mascot.

She wore it over a black knitted bodysuit from Mugler, which retails for $420, and a pair of $140 high-waisted, grey-wash denim shorts from AGOLDE, wrapped in a $630 vintage leather belt from The Row.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Taylor’s Rep-Coded Bag

Swift completed the look by carrying Dior’s $3,900 black mini saddle bag, creating a blackout effect that neatly slotted into her Reputation wardrobe. She paired the bag with black knee-high cowboy boots from Christian Louboutin, which retail for $2,195.

David Eulitt/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Worn together, the accessories combine the punk-inspired aesthetics of her Reputation era with the country feel of her 2006 debut album — fueling the ongoing Debutation theory, which speculates Swift will release the re-recordings of Reputation and her self-titled debut at the same time.

She completed the look with some flashy designer jewels, including a vintage gold double-chain necklace from Chanel and matching Louis Vuitton Louise PM earrings.