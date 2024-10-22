This Taylor Swift Theory Points To A “Debutation” Release In December

In 2019, Taylor Swift announced that she would re-record her first six albums, after her masters were acquired by Scooter Braun as part of a deal to buy her former record label Big Machine. Five years later, the singer has released four of her beloved “Taylor’s Version” re-recordings, with only two left to go: her 2006 self-titled debut and 2017’s Reputation.

Since Swift released 1989 (Taylor’s Version) in October 2023, there has been several Easter eggs indicating that Reputation (TV) is next, which has led to many theories and predictions about its release date that turned out to be false.

But after Swift began the final leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour in Miami, fans came up with an even bigger theory: What if she releases both of her remaining “Taylor’s Version” albums at the same time? Yes, some think that a “Debutation” drop could be upon us, thanks to potential Easter eggs from the singer.

The “Debutation” Theory

While performing “22” at her Eras Tour show on Oct. 18 in Miami, Swift flashed the number “five” with her hand five times. One eagle-eyed Swift fan account on X (formerly Twitter) noticed that there was exactly 55 days until Swift’s birthday, Dec. 13, which just so happens to fall on a Friday, the day that new music is typically released.

A few songs later, she debuted a new Reputation costume for the first time on the Eras Tour. Swifties have long speculated that she would only switch up her look when she was about to announce Rep (TV), and while this didn’t happen in Miami, this could be a sign that it’s still on the horizon.

At her next show, Swift performed a mash-up of her hit “Should’ve Said No” from her debut album and Reputation track “I Did Something Bad” as one of her nightly “secret songs.” Her selections raised eyebrows among Swifties, with some theorizing that she may release both albums on Dec. 13, marking the official end of her re-recording process.

In addition, Swift previously teased Dec. 13 on an alarm clock at Spotify’s library installation in April, which promoted her new album The Tortured Poets Department. Regardless of whether fans are on the right track with the “Debutation” theory, it seems very plausible that something could happen on that date - unless the Easter egg was simply pointing to her birthday.