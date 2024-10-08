For Swifties, football season means a return to watching Taylor Swift support Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs games — serving in outfits ranging from a pantsless moment to a Canadian tuxedo to a plaid dress and glitter freckles.

In this most recent ensemble, Swift celebrated the Chiefs’ Oct. 7 victory against the New Orleans Saints with a photobomb moment.

A Very Meta Photobomb

In a behind-the-scenes video posted by Chariah Gordon, the fiancée of Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., the women celebrated their partners’ big win.

“I think that we feel really good after this win. We’re 5 and 0, going into a bye week, it is perfect,” Gordon said in the clip, which was uploaded to her Instagram story.

“Perfect is the word,” Swift agreed before acknowledging a third person in the video: herself. A framed Eras Tour poster was on the wall behind them.

“Sorry for photobombing myself,” she joked.

It’s not the first time Gordon (who shares two children with Hardman) has shared fun moments with Swift. In September, she posted a sweet snap of the two couples, including the singer planting a kiss on Kelce’s cheek. As one commenter put it, “Girl you are out here feeding all us swifties.”

Swift’s Football Era

Judging by Swift’s comments about her and Kelce’s much-publicized pairing, she probably doesn’t mind the poster nod at the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium too much.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift told Time in December. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

It’s not just Swift turning out to cheer on Kelce. In June, the Chiefs tight end took his support to the next level by appearing in Swift’s “I Can Do It with a Broken Heart” skit at her Eras Tour show in London.

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But alas, it may be some time before Swift’s next Chiefs appearance. Now in its final stretch, the Eras Tour resumes later this month, and her concerts conflict with the next few Chiefs games. But you can likely expect the singer to return whenever her schedule allows. As she told Time, “Football is awesome, it turns out. I’ve been missing out my whole life.”