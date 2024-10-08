Football season is officially back. For the Swifties of the world, this also means that Taylor Swift’s WAG looks are beginning to come in hot. At the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, Oct. 7, the singer brought her own A-game — complete with a bejeweled beauty look.

Swift was spotted in the stands cheering on her tight-end beau, Travis Kelce, in a ‘fit that was less sporty than usual: In lieu of a Chiefs sweatshirt, she rocked a plaid corset top and mini skirt set from Vivienne Westwood with knee-high platform boots (very reminiscent of her 2024 VMAs vibe).

For the beauty-loving girlies of the world, however, it was her glam that truly took center stage.

Taylor Swift’s Glitter Freckles

The “Fortnight” singer’s signature makeup look typically involves a retro cat eye and bold red lips — both for on-stage performances and otherwise. Of course, sometimes she strays and experiments with sultry smoky eyes, subtle copper-toned hues, or a dramatic black lip. But her latest game-bound beat might just be my fave to date.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Although Swift rocked her typical black eyeliner and glossy red pout combo, you may have noticed a bit of sparkle along her cheeks and the bridge of her nose.

Showing her festive spirit in probably the most creative way possible, the star wore red-tinted glitter freckles that were both adorably coquette and unexpectedly edgy at the same time.

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Swift pulled her soft blonde hair into a more casual ponytail to let her fun glam have its moment in the spotlight.

Recreate The Coquettish Look

Obsessed with Taylor’s glitter freckles? (Same.) You can snag the very same face gems in every color — including Swift’s Chiefs-inspired red — for only $16.

As a part of the brand’s Team Spirit Collection, the Fazit Makeup Patches Glitter Freckles ($15.99) currently come in red, gold, silver, rose gold, blue, orange, and purple — and there’s a high chance Swift has started a new trend. Whether celebrating football Sundays or dressing up for a night out, applying these on top of your makeup will make your whole face shimmer.