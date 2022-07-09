Style
These Comfy Bras Are Actually Super Soft & Supportive At The Same Time
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
I’ll say it once, and I won’t say it again: The fit of your bra is equally as important as the fit of your outfit. (I know, this is a hot take.) But hear me out: Your undergarments are actually the foundation of your look, and that means they should be as supportive as possible.
If you’re in agreement but don’t have the funds to splurge on the hottest bras in stores, I am totally in the same boat. That’s why I turned to Amazon to fulfill my underwire, bralette, and sports bra needs — STAT. And while Prime Day is over, Amazon still has some pretty stellar deals going on as you’ll see below. Curious about my findings? Get ready to check out 25 comfortable bras that are both super-soft and supportive and have thrilled Amazon shoppers of all cup sizes.