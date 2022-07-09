These Comfy Bras Are Actually Super Soft & Supportive At The Same Time

I’ll say it once, and I won’t say it again: The fit of your bra is equally as important as the fit of your outfit. (I know, this is a hot take.) But hear me out: Your undergarments are actually the foundation of your look, and that means they should be as supportive as possible.

If you’re in agreement but don’t have the funds to splurge on the hottest bras in stores, I am totally in the same boat. That’s why I turned to Amazon to fulfill my underwire, bralette, and sports bra needs — STAT. And while Prime Day is over, Amazon still has some pretty stellar deals going on as you’ll see below. Curious about my findings? Get ready to check out 25 comfortable bras that are both super-soft and supportive and have thrilled Amazon shoppers of all cup sizes.

1 A Barely-There Bra That’s Soft & Smoothing Warner's Easy Does It Underarm Smoothing Comfort Bra Amazon $21 See On Amazon For a bra that feels invisible, look no further than this Warner’s bra that provides support while being light as a feather. Constructed from nylon and spandex with seamless stretch, this thing will feel like a second skin and contour to your shape. Plus, it has side smoothing panels that’ll hug without squeezing. “It's comfortable enough to sleep in and supportive enough (for me) to work out in,” one shopper revealed. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

2 50% Off This Seamless Bralette That’s A “Hands Down Winner” To Fans Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra Amazon - $48 $19.99 See On Amazon If you’re keen on the above but want a lighter-weight version, then this Bali bra might be the one for you. It’s made from a moisture-wicking and flexible four-way stretch nylon that’ll move with you around the clock, along with strategic zones along the cups and underband that are designed to shape in a natural way. One shopper raved that it was “the perfect replacement for [smushing] sports bras,” while another shopper wrote that it “holds the girls up without discomfort.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 20

3 The Prettiest Wireless Bra (That Won’t Budge Throughout The Day) Bali Double Support Wireless Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon What’s standout about this Bali wireless bra: It has five hook-and-eye closures that provide all the support, and incredible stay-in-place adjustable straps to keep your feeling contained with minimal shoulder slippage. The jacquard fabric is just plain beautiful, with a peekaboo center insert and dainty trim. Even better: It’s comfy AF. “ I forgot I had this bra on--which is truly delightful as I can't wait usually to take off my bras as soon as I get home,” one shopper praised. “More comfortable than my Wacoal wireless bra that I paid $70 for and never wear,” another reviewer swore. Available sizes: 34B — 42DD

Available colors: 17

4 A Four-Pack Of Padded Bralette For Lazy Days At Home — Or Casual Days Out Kalon Demi Padded Bralette (4-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Can’t push yourself to wear an underwire at home or around town? Here’s a minimalist solution: These Kalon padded bralettes work like a charm to provide comfort and shape. They have a V-neck, removable padding, convertible straps (so you can wear them traditionally or as racerbacks) plus a hook-and-eye closure that mimics a real bra. One customer weighed in: “Overall they are super comfortable and give you more shape than wearing a sports bra. I am definitely going to buy more in the other colors to wear as my everyday bras, because I am so over the price and discomfort of normal underwire bras.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

5 An Ultra-Smoothing Wireless Bra In Universal Neutrals Warner's Blissful Benefits Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon I love to give you options galore, so this highly-rated Warner’s bra obviously had to make the list. Offered in four wearable neutrals — black, butterscotch, toasted almond, and white — the nylon-elastane fabrication is seamless, stretchy, and machine washable with side smoothing panels and thicker straps.“It does discourage spillage even around the underarm areas,” one fan remarked, adding that “It's so comfortable that I forget I'm wearing it.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4

6 This Gorgeous Minimizer Bra With A Handy Front Closure Bali Comfort Revolution Front-Close Shaping Underwire Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Bye-bye, protrusion: This Bali underwire will minimize up to 1.75-inches — but the cups still shape and lift, to boot. Cushioned satiny straps alleviate shoulder stress (and the U-shaped back also helps with that) while the front closure allows easy on-and-off if you’re in a rush. “I've been doing a construction project to give it it's trial run,” one shopper wrote, and declared this bra up to code: “I don't feel like I'm wearing a bra at all. It is super soft and I love the wide back. It is supportive without aiming the girls at the sky. It is padded enough to look smooth under a t-shirt but not so much that it adds bulk.” Available sizes: 34B — 42DD

Available colors: 9

7 A Bra With The Options You Crave Vanity Fair Full Figure Beauty Back Smoothing Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon This Vanity Fair bra is an Amazon best-seller with over 24,000 five-star ratings and counting. Here’s why: It’s geared towards larger cup sizes and does its job as described — plus, it has side-smoothing panels along the band. It’s only $19, but gives you the option to pick up both wireless and underwire designs. “I mean this, so be prepared — this is THE BEST BRA I HAVE EVER HAD IN MY LIFE,” one shopper gushed. “Neither strap slipped once in the 12 or so hours that I had it on. It lifts, straps stay put, the price is literally a Godsend... especially with the plus size stores out there wanting to make me broke,” they raved. “No more garbage mall bras for $40 for this girl!” Available sizes: 34G — 44DDD

Available colors: 41

8 A Beloved Trio Of Sports Bras For High-Impact Activities Fittin Seamless High Impact Support Racerback Sports Bras (3-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Don’t sleep on Fittin’s seamless sports bras, whatever you do. If you have a C cup or smaller, this breathable pullover bra can be worn for running or HIIT workouts. If you’re larger than a C, they’re still great for lifting or spin. The cooling nylon, polyester, and spandex material has super-high elasticity and will never pill. With 53,000 ratings, it’s well worth adding them to your cart. “Y'all, I literally just logged in to write this review, as I have placed myself on an Amazon ban for spending too much money lately,” a fan confessed. “These bras are everything you could need and want from a sports bra. As soon as I put one on, I literally said, ‘holy crap this feels amazing!’ I've never said that about a sports bra. These have the perfect amount of coverage, they're so soft. They hold the girls exactly where they're supposed to be. Once I un-ground myself, I'll be looking forward to buying more.” Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 17

9 A Budget Seamless Bra That’s Virtually Invisible On The Body Hanes SmoothTec ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon Unlined, wireless, and a verified joy to wear, this Hanes pullover bra with four-way stretch is a must-have for any collection. The brand’s SmoothTec technology provides a sleek and seamless silhouette all over without restriction or unsteady seam lines. “This bra honest to God feels like you have no bra on - but looks like you do,” one shopper reported. “I literally could not feel this bra. It's so comfortable!” Choose between single bras or two-packs that are both wallet-friendly. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 10

10 The Minimalist Longline Bralette That Wears Like Your Favorite Cami Warner's Easy Does It Dig-Free Band Wireless Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon “It’s the best thing ever! It’s soft and comfortable. Wire free so no digging and easy to adjust...gives plenty of support without being bulgy or obvious,” one shopper wrote of this Warner’s wireless bralette. The pared-down design resembles a cropped camisole in a nearly-seamless nylon and elastane knit that feels like heaven on the skin. There’s a wide bottom band for support, and convertible front adjustable straps that double its mileage under racerback tops. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

11 A Comfortable Full-Coverage Bra That Clocks Overtime Playtex 18 Hour Active Lifestyle Full Coverage Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon Playtex bras are tried and true — and this 18-Hour Bra lives up to the same expectations. The super-breathable support system is what’s key here. Expect this $18 V-neck style to have higher side panels, fuller cups and wide comfort straps for around-the-clock comfort. “If I could only own one bra for the rest of my life, it would be this one,” one shopper swore, suggesting that it “straps me down enough for high impact activities like horse riding, but is still comfy and breathable for daily use.” Available sizes: 36B — 46DDD

Available colors: 7

12 This Foamy Wireless T-Shirt Bra That Feels Like A Supportive Hug Warner's No Side Effects Underarm Smoothing Comfort Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Where to begin? Warner’s smoothing, lightly-lined T-shirt bra is a steal at $20, if you ask me. It has wireless foam cups that feel like a dream, along with front-adjustable straps and an elastic-free band that smooths you right out. “Seriously the most comfortable bra I've ever owned bypassing even sports bras,” one shopper swore. “It smooths everything out without being uncomfortable. I think the wide side band is actually a part that makes this bra so comfy. It also holds the girls up really well, which isn't something you usually get with an actual comfy bra,” they added. Available sizes: 34A — 40C

Available colors: 8

13 The Prettiest Lace-Trimmed Bra With A Cloud-Like Feel Warner's Cloud 9 Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon Both practically weightless and wonderful to look at, Warner’s Cloud 9 bra has contoured cups to help lift and shape without underwire while the lace band lends some lingerie inspiration. “I have a couple other Warner's bra styles, but this one so far is the softest and comfiest! The straps are thicker than I'd prefer, but it's nothing bothersome. The cups hold the girls nicely and securely as well,” one shopper wrote. Just note: hand-wash this bra for a long, happy life together. Available sizes: 34A — 40C

Available colors: 6

14 A Cushioned Underwire Bra — Need I Say More? Maidenform Comfort Devotion Underwire Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon Maidenform’s $18 bra will have you reaching for an underwire in the morning without realizing it. Not only does it provide full coverage, but the luxurious, lightly-lined cups add an ever-so-slight push-up effect. “This bra is by far the most comfortable underwire bra I have ever owned in my 28 years,” one reviewer revealed, suggesting that “it's flexible for work but also very supportive and soft.” Available sizes: 34B — 42D

Available colors: 5

15 A No-Show Bralette Designed To Resist Rolling Bali One Smooth U Seamless Wireless Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether you’re lounging around on the couch or hanging out at brunch, this Bali seamless wireless bra has got you covered — and then some. It reminds me of a shapewear bra that effortlessly contours without suffocating. You’ve got supportive thick straps, a stay-flat band that’ll never dig, and knit-in sides that smooth out beneath the underarm. “I needed a bra that doesn't hook in the back or have underwires. I needed it to go easily over my head and into place without feeling like I was in a wrestling match. And it still needed to offer good support...This is it,” one shopper wrote. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 13

16 This Brilliant T-Shirt Bra With Straps You Adjust From The Front Warner's Tailored Underwire Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon For a simple underwire with no bells or whistles — just pure comfort — scoop up Warner’s tailored bra. Made with a silky-smooth nylon and elastane blend, this must-have bra features a cushioned underwire, full-coverage cups, and smart front-adjustable straps. One shopper wrote that “this is an incredibly comfortable bra,” noting how the “foam molded cups have a little extra padding just below the underwire” and “this does not add bulk or push up at all.” Available sizes: 32D — 40D

Available colors: 11

17 This Low-Impact Compression Bra For Yoga & Pilates FITATH Seamless Sports Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you use this FITATH seamless sports bra for Pilates class or a little bedtime support, you’ll adore wearing it. These tanks have a double layer of ribbed fabric, wide straps, and an elasticated band — with zero padding included. Scroll through the reviews and you’ll see “the material doesn’t feel cheap and it’s super breathable” and “enough compression to stabilize.” Also sold in packs of two and three at an affordable price. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 6

18 The Everyday Underwire With Femme Fatale Mesh Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon Bali’s $15 underwire looks a lot more expensive than it is. Here’s why: It’s constructed with two-part underwire cups with mesh insets and angled seams that’ll enhance your natural look. The bra is convertible, so you can adjust the straps if you wear a racerback dress or blouse. Another bonus? You can wear this thing anywhere and everywhere with no problems. “I've worn this bra while power walking, heavy household chores, and lounging on the couch, and it held me perfectly,” one shopper reported after a trial run. Available sizes: 34B — 42DD

Available colors: 19

19 A Convertible Push-Up Bra That Disappears Under Going-Out Tops Maidenform DreamWire Underwire Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon For anyone who loves Victoria’s Secret bras but would like to save a few pennies, Maidenform’s underwire is absolutely on par and low-key stunning. Featuring a fully-encased cushioned wire that prevents poking, pinching, and digging, this push-up showstopper creates cleavage with a padded demi silhouette. Not only that, there are lace accents and convertible straps. “This is one of the most comfortable bras I've ever owned. It doesn't feel like there is anything on and it stays in place, without leaving marks,” one customer stated. Available sizes: 32A — 40D

Available colors: 7

20 This Dreamy Wireless Bra That Hooks In The Front Just My Size Easy On Front Close Wirefree Bra Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you’d rather not fight to secure your bra in the morning, then Just My Size’s front-closure bra might be right for you! Made with a stretch nylon fabric in a subtle floral print, the cushioned shoulder straps and seamed cups are truly bliss when you’re craving support. Peek through the reviews and you’ll see shoppers raving that “I wish I could give ten stars” and how it “fits like a dream.” Available sizes: 38D — 54DD

Available colors: 6

21 The Insta-Famous Sports Bra That’s A Lululemon Stan THE GYM PEOPLE Longline Padded Sports Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon Lulu fanatics on a budget, here’s an alternative for a fraction of the cost. Enter: The Gym People’s longline padded sports bra that channels the cult brand’s beloved tops. “I’m honestly surprised this top hasn’t gotten more attention because it is such a gem,” one customer gushed. Suitable for low-, medium-, and high-impact activities, this baby has a U-shaped back design that doesn’t shift around during your workout or errands run. Another selling point, according to fans: you can also wear this as a top. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

22 A Seamless Bra That Wicks Sweat Away — Fast JUST MY SIZE Pure Comfort Seamless Wirefree Bra with Moisture Control Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you need a seamless bra that emphasizes breathability, Just My Size’s four-way stretch wireless bra is a total winner. Imagine no clasps, hardware, or hooks — with a pullover design that gently hugs your shape. As for its fabric, the cooling nylon-spandex is moisture-wicking and fabulous for hot climates. Is it possible to be more comfortable in this bra than to be naked? Ladies, I am here to tell you, yes it is if you are big busted. It is thin, comfortable, and stretchy,” a fan wrote. “I have not had to pull, readjust because it was rolling up or poking me. I completely forget I have it on it is so comfortable but yet it holds me up!” Available sizes: 6X-Large

Available colors: 2

23 This Perfectly-Padded Bra With A Gorgeous Lace Back Maidenform One Fab Fit Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Most racerback bras tend to be sporty, but Maidenform’s One Fab Fit bra isn’t. My favorite part about this bra: It has so many pretty details, like a plunging neckline and generous amounts of lace. “I was worried about the racerback straps hurting my neck muscles like some racerback sports bras I've worn, but they are cut just right. They don't put any pressure on my neck at all! I don't feel constricted by it either,” one shopper also noted. Available sizes: 32C — 42D

Available colors: 12