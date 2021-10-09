45 Things That Have A Cult Following Because They Look Good On Everyone

It can be stressful to buy clothes online, but luckily there are tons of wildly popular fashion items on Amazon that have already been field-tested by thousands of users, who rave that they shockingly look good on everyone. You won’t need to guess which clothing and accessories are worth the money, since all the best hidden gems already have a cult following because they’re so comfy and stylish. Whether your eye is drawn to these dainty layered necklaces that work with all kinds of outfits, a fan-favorite pair of cool, casual tennis shoes, or these exercise shorts with 70,000-plus reviews, you can rest assured that these items are must-haves for any wardrobe.

When you’re rounding out your closet, you can always count on incredibly cute basics to look good mixed and matched in hundreds of different combinations, plus a few fun items for that finishing touch. A well-reviewed tank top that can be layered under dresses, button-down tops, jumpsuits, and more will inject some fresh looks into your rotation. An oversized scarf that thousands of users love will keep you stylish and warm as temperatures dip. On mornings when you need to get out the door in a hurry, securing your hair in a top-rated hair clip will have you looking great without having to waste precious minutes in front of the mirror.

All of the items below are so well-reviewed and loved up, I can almost guarantee they’ll become your favorite pieces in your closet – just ask the thousands of customers who’ve purchased them and are now totally hooked. There’s a reason they have a cult following, after all.

1 These High Waisted Exercise Shorts With Over 70,000 Reviews BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made to be worn on their own or under dresses, the shorts (which come in a 5- or 8-inch rise) garners rave reviews for the compression they offer, as well as for their handy side pockets. They also stretch to comfortably fit all types of bodies, which is why it’s no surprise that they’ve been reviewed more than 70,000 times on Amazon. According to one such reviewer, “These shorts are so comfortable and they look nice too.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 30

2 This Chunky Turtleneck That Goes With Literally Anything ZESICA Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a chunky knit that goes with everything from leggings to a maxi skirt, this super popular turtleneck fits the bill. The sweater, which comes in an impressive 25 colors and color-blocked styles, has impressed more than 13,000 shoppers with the quality. “Everywhere I go, I get compliments on this sweater,” one Amazon user wrote in a review. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 25

3 The Sleeveless Dress That You Can Wear Everywhere BTFBM Women Casual Crew Neck Amazon $27 See On Amazon T-shirt dresses tend to be shapeless, but this dress drapes like a dream while still offering an easy breathability. Just ask the cult favorite’s 24,000-plus reviewers, who adore that it’s stretchy, soft, and fully lined. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 37

4 An Off-The Shoulder Dress With A Perfectly Scalloped Hem Romwe Off the Shoulder Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Sweet and a little sassy, this is the kind of dress you want to twirl in. It’s meant to be worn off the shoulder and is full of sweet details like eyelet cutouts and a scalloped hem. It also has a comfy stretch waistband, and its many happy reviewers report that they love the way it’s loose but not baggy. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X

Available colors: 20

5 This Hippie-Chic Dress That’s Been Reviewed More Than 36,000 Times Amoretu Long Sleeve Tunic Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This is the dress that begs you to wear it with ankle boots in the fall and sandals in the spring — it’s just that versatile. Available in a bunch of different colors, prints, and styles, all of which feature a loose, cozy fit and hippie vibes, it’s no wonder that the dress has developed a serious cult following. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors & styles: 35

6 The Tunic-Length T-Shirt You Can Dress Up Or Down Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Jersey Tee Amazon $20 See On Amazon Wear this tunic to work, tucked into pants or a skirt, or worn on the weekend on its own. No matter how you put it on, it’s sure to make you feel good, thanks to its soft viscose and elastane construction, relaxed fit, and longer length. One Amazon shopper said this was great as a work-from-home top, and you’ll agree; the shirt is comfy enough to relax in, but stylish enough if you need to jump on a video conference. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

7 These Wide-Leg Lounge Pants Reviewers Can’t Stop Buying Arolina Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon Slouchy without being sloppy, these wide-leg pants are a great choice, whether you’re at home streaming your favorite show or hard at work in the office. They come in a bunch of fun prints, in addition to solid colors, and reviewers seem to want to own them in every shade and pattern. “I ordered two black, a polka dot, and a paisley print, and I am here for more because they are literally my go-to pant,” wrote one such reviewer. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 33

8 This Popular Sweater Dress That’s Perfectly Oversized Pink Queen Oversized Sweater Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon The type of dress you’ll want to wear all winter long, this cozy turtleneck sweater dress has an artfully oversized fit, plus it actually has pockets to keep your hands warm (or stash your phone). It’s no wonder the dress is super popular, with over 15,000 reviews. Choose from a bunch of rich colors and patterns. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 24

9 A Classic Pair Of Hoop Earrings That Reviewers Adore PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon No jewelry collection is complete without a classic pair of hoop earrings, which is probably why reviewers are so fond of these gold-plated sterling silver hoops. They come in three different sizes and four different finishes, any of which would be perfect for everyday or special occasions alike. “I have worn these earring[s] straight for four months because I refuse to switch to a different pair!” wrote one happy reviewer, adding, “ I get asked constantly where they are from.” Available sizes: 19 millimeters — 30 millimeters

Available colors: 4

10 This Versatile Dress That Ties In Front PRETTYGARDEN Long Lantern Sleeve Short Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon The retro vibes are strong in this one. A dress with an attached sweatshirt-like belt to wrap around your waist, complete with just the right amount of casual cool? You’ll wear this one on repeat — just ask its thousands of reviewers. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 23

11 The Perfectly Slouchy Cardigan Every Wardrobe Needs ZESICA Long Sleeve Cardigan Amazon $40 See On Amazon Every wardrobe needs a cardigan you can throw on to grab the mail or walk your furbaby around the block. This is that cardi. Even better, this cardigan is dressy enough to go further than your neighborhood and comes in so many cute prints. It has over 9,000 five-star Amazon ratings, which makes it a pretty safe bet. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

12 The Sporty Sweatshirt Dress That’s So Cute For Lounging The Drop Iona Long Sleeve Hooded Mini Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon Cozy Sundays are the best for lounging, which is why you need what one reviewer calls “the perfect comfy sweatshirt dress.” Wear it in your living room or while running errands around town, on its own or over leggings. It’s made from a soft cotton blend and has a hood, plus the relaxed fit will look good on everyone. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

Available colors: 8

13 The Sherpa Pullover Buyers Can’t Get Enough Of MEROKEETY Long Sleeve Contrast Color Zipper Sherpa Amazon $36 See On Amazon This long sleeve sherpa pullover gets rave reviews from Amazon shoppers for the unbelievably soft fabric. One reviewer posted that “this is the sherpa of my dreams!” adding, “it isn't bulky or too oversized at all but still not ‘fitted’ whatsoever [...] fits just right!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

14 The Classic Jeans That Will Hug Your Curves Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Plus-Size Modern Straight Jeans Amazon $27 See On Amazon These straight Levi’s jeans are an important wardrobe staple for literally anyone — at least, that’s the gist of more than 40,000 reviews on Amazon. They get bonus points for lots of sizing options and inseam lengths, plus one reviewer praised that the jeans are “stretchy enough to make room for my curves.” Available sizes: 2 — 28 Plus

Available colors: 13

15 The Short Sleeve Pajamas You’ll Want To Wear All Day Long Avidlove Short Sleeve Tee and Shorts Pajama Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon The comfy factor gets amped up in this v-neck short sleeve pajama set. Reviewers who are hot sleepers appreciated how the lightweight fabric kept them cool as they slept without sacrificing a bit of style or fit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 25

16 The Jumpsuit You’ll Basically Live In Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Fleece Jumpsuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon This jumpsuit from Amazon Essentials will become your go-to choice for one-piece dressing. One reviewer summed up how easy it is to wear, writing “I don’t need to unhook a button or anything to get this on/off,” a plus for anyone who has struggled with a jumpsuit in the bathroom. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 11

17 This 4-Pack Of Crop Tops With Over 29,000 Reviews Boao Basic Crop Tank Top (4-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Effortless and easy to wear, this four-pack of racerback crop tops will quickly become a wardrobe staple. Wear one of the cotton/spandex blend tops on their own for yoga, lounging, or going literally anywhere, or layer under a flannel or cardigan — one reviewer loved how the crop top “look[s] good dressed up with a pair of jeans or skirt.” Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 7

18 The Mid-Rise Jean That Fits Like A Dream Lee Plus Size Relaxed Fit Straight Leg Jean Amazon $32 See On Amazon The denim that you’ll choose over and over again, these relaxed-fit, straight-leg jeans hit perfectly at mid-rise. One Amazon shopper wrote, “I’ve bought many jeans in my lifetime & these are the very best.” Available sizes: 14 — 30 (including Long and Petite)

Available colors: 15

19 The Dress 25,000-Plus Reviewers Can’t Stop Wearing POPYOUNG Summer Casual Tshirt Dresses Amazon $31 See On Amazon This Poppyoung dress combines the feeling of wearing your favorite t-shirt with the laid-back chic of a swing dress. Amazon shoppers love how the dress (available in dozens of colors) is a perfect blank canvas, with one reviewer writing, “what I love about this dress is it's so versatile!!!” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 42

20 This Floaty Dress That People Are Obsessed With R.Vivimos Women Summer Half Sleeve Cotton Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon With a vintage-style shape, ruffled neckline, and billowy sleeves, this breezy dress has something most dresses don’t — thousands of enthusiastic reviews. One reviewer described it as a “romantic cottage core dress,” while another raved, “Obsessed doesn't even begin to describe how I feel about this dress!” Even better, you can wear the sleeves up or down for an off-the-shoulder look. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

21 The Vegan Shoulder Bag That Goes With Everything JW PEI 90s Shoulder Bag Amazon $39 See On Amazon Get your ‘90s retro fix with this sleek shoulder bag. The bag, made with vegan leather and recycled plastic, will fit everything you need on your daily adventures. One Amazon shopper was so impressed, they promised they were “definitely going to purchase in another color.” Available sizes: one size only

Available colors: 8

22 The Hair Clips That Only Look Expensive MagicSky Hair Claw Clips (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Sweep your hair into place (and keep it there), with the seriously cool MagicSky hair clips. One reviewer was impressed with the quality of the clips, writing “The only clips I have found that hold my hair all day without falling or pulling.” Available sizes: Regular — Large

Available colors: 4

23 This Super Popular Bralette Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette Amazon $21 See On Amazon Keep it cute with the Calvin Klein cotton bralette; the cotton material slips over your head easily, and the hardware-free construction means you don’t have wires to poke at you all day. One reviewer loved how the bralette is pretty enough to be seen, writing “it’s cute if you want to show it off.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 32

24 The Striped Sweater That’ll Never Go Out Of Style KIRUNDO Stripe Color Block Short Sweater Amazon $33 See On Amazon This Kirundo sweater can be styled in so many different ways, but no matter how you wear it, you’re sure to look laid-back and cool. “Love this sweater! The fit, the colors, the fabric (light not heavy or itchy) it’s all a 5 star from me!” praised one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 19

25 This Elegantly Classic Coat That Everyone Needs Amazon Essentials Oversized Plush Button-Front Coat Amazon $60 See On Amazon This button-front wool blend coat is a super classic, elegant piece that will look good with basically any outfit — and it has an effortlessly relaxed fit that allows you to move through your day with ease. “This is the coat every woman needs in her wardrobe,” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 4

26 The Casual-Cool Top That Reviewers Don’t Want To Take Off WNEEDU Waffle Knit Tunic Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon Waffle tops are having a moment, and this one by WNEEDU is no exception. Relaxed without being sloppy, the top is ready for lounging at home or scooting around town. One Amazon fell in love at first sight, writing “I wore it 3 of 7 days the first week.” Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 21

27 The Best-Selling Pencil Pants With Chic Tie Details GRACE KARIN Womens Casual High Waist Pencil Pants Amazon $31 See On Amazon Getting dressed for work in the morning (or happy hour after) is easy-peasy with these high waisted pencil pants. The ties at the waist and ankles are nice details that give the pants a dressier look, so it’s no wonder these are currently the number one bestseller on Amazon when it comes to women’s pants. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 44

28 A Short-Sleeved Shirt That’s Anything But Basic Milumia Casual Round Neck Basic Pleated Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon Everyone needs a top that you can throw on without thinking about it — one that goes with absolutely everything in your closet. This short-sleeved top will work with everything from a pencil skirt to your favorite cutoff shorts. The pleated sleeves take the top from everyday to something special, with one Amazon shopper writing that the sleeves are “the big selling point of this top.” Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 25

29 The Cardigan You’ll Wear On Repeat Shiaili Long Plus Size Cardigan Amazon $22 See On Amazon This is the type of cardigan that will have you wishing for sweater weather — and it has 4.6 stars on Amazon, too. Just the right amount of oversized, the 3/4 sleeve cardi has deep pockets and drapes like a very chic shawl. Keep one at work and never worry about office temps ever again. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 5

30 This Workout Set That’s Cute But Functional Toplook Seamless Yoga Workout Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon Wear this workout set for yoga, weight training, or watching your favorite episode of Friends for the millionth time. Amazon shoppers love how the high-waisted shorts make them feel confident, and how well the fabric holds up to exercise. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 15

31 The Oversized Scarf That Will Complete Any Outfit American Trends Plaid Scarf Amazon $7 See On Amazon This generously sized scarf (it measures a satisfying 59 by 59 inches) will add an extra pinch of style to your outfit recipe. The scarf has over 8,000 reviews, with reviewers remarking on the softness of the fabric. One Amazon shopper wrote, “Last year I bought a 100% cashmere sweater from a very high end retailer. This scarf/shawl feels every bit as soft & wonderful as my sweater.” Not bad for around $10! Available colors: 25

32 The Adorably Retro Dress You Can Wear Literally Anywhere GRACE KARIN Retro V-Neck Pinup Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon Everyone needs a dress that you can wear everywhere. This retro-style v-neck dress won’t let you down. Ever. From a cocktail party to weddings, and everywhere in between, you can feel confident knowing you’re dressed for the occasion. One Amazon shopper raved about how the dress is a keeper, writing, “I want this dress in every color.” Available sizes: X-Small — 24 Plus

Available colors: 64

33 The Go-With-Everything Sneaker adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker Amazon $48 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers LOVE these shoes. Wear ‘em with leggings or a maxi skirt, or your favorite pair of jeans or shorts — they won’t let you down. With a 4.7-star rating overall and more than 26,000 reviews, it’s clear that Amazon shoppers love how comfortable the sneakers are, with one reviewer writing, “they fit perfectly and look amazing.” Available sizes: 4.5 — 11

Available colors: 50

34 The Joggers With Over 77,000 Reviews Leggings Depot Women's Printed Solid Activewear Joggers Amazon $14 See On Amazon Wear these well-reviewed joggers (seriously, they have over 77,000 and counting reviews) and relax into the softness. One Amazon shopper raved about the snuggle factor of the joggers, writing, “imagine if microfiber and velvet had a baby. This is that baby!” The drawstring waist means all-day comfort, and the snug fit at the ankles keeps you from tripping over the hems. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 84

35 The Chicest Long Sleeve Tunic ALLEGRACE Plus Size Tunic Amazon $22 See On Amazon Everyone needs a nice top that’s just ridiculously easy and comfortable to wear. This flowy tunic is soft, drapes beautifully, and has a classic silhouette you can pair with straight-leg pants or the sleekest pencil skirts. Over 2,000 shoppers have made the choice to purchase at least one of these tops, with one reviewer writing “This top makes you fell sexy, confident, very comfortable.” Available sizes: 1X— 4X

Available colors: 17

36 The Wear-Anywhere Top You’ll Want In Every Color Made By Johnny MBJ Solid Short Sleeve Boat Neck V Neck Dolman Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you need a reason to buy this miracle top, look no further than its 38,000 reviews and overall 4.3-star Amazon rating. Tens of thousands of shoppers love the way this dolman top fits, hugging curves while still allowing for easy movement. One shopper even claimed she “got three colors” — and soon you’ll want more, too. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 42

37 The Button-Down That Instantly Levels Up Your Outfit ECOWISH Leopard Button Down Amazon $27 See On Amazon After wearing this highly-rated shirt, you’ll see why it’s garnered thousands of reviews. The fun animal print keeps things playful, but the collared neckline and classic shape means you can wear it anywhere. One Amazon shopper wrote about how darn good the shirt looks no matter how you where it, claiming it looks good “buttoned, unbuttoned, full sleeves or rolled sleeves, tucked or untucked.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 22

38 The Cheap Sunglasses You’ll Wear Every Day WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon These trendy round sunnies might cost less than $20, but according to one happy reviewer, “These look amazing on my face like a $300 pair of sunglasses.” The metal frames come in gold, black, or silver, and the polarized lenses come in a few dark or vibrant colors. Basically, there’s a color combination for everyone, and they’re such a timeless shape that they should look great on any face — which is probably why these have 11,000 Amazon reviews and counting.

39 A Fan-Favorite Cozy Zip-Up Hoodie Doublju Lightweight Thin Zip-Up Hoodie Jacket Amazon $34 See On Amazon Cute colors, comfy hood, deep pockets... this Doublju hoodie ticks all the boxes. The jacket garners stellar reviews (it has more than 24,000), with shoppers loving how comfortable the jacket is without being sloppy. One reviewer especially loved the hood, writing, “I can cover my whole head while wearing a ponytail AND a hat.” Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 33

40 The Tank Top You’ll Want To Buy In Multiples Hanes Women's Cotton Tank Amazon $8 See On Amazon Over 13,000 Amazon shoppers agree: this Hanes women’s cotton tank is a bargain worth taking advantage of. With a scoop neckline and straps thick enough to cover almost any bra, the tank is primed to become a wardrobe staple. One reviewer wrote, “as my other tanks wear out, I want to replace them with this.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

41 The Dainty Layered Necklace You Can Wear Every Day Turandoss Dainty Layered Choker Necklace Amazon $15 See On Amazon Complete your jewelry wardrobe with this minimalist layered necklace. Small enough to wear with everything, but classic enough to become a signature piece, this set will quickly become one of your favorites. Thousands of Amazon shoppers raved about the necklaces, with one reviewer writing about how the pieces “do not rub or pull on the neck and the clasp is easy to latch.” Available colors: 37

42 The Slouchy Bag With So Much Space Realer Hobo Bag Amazon $40 See On Amazon Sometimes you need to carry a bunch of stuff. This slouchy Realer bag has space for all of the essentials, but it actually looks good no matter how much you shove inside. Available in two sizes (Medium and Large) and with or without a matching wallet, this bag will round out your handbag collection. And even in the smaller size, it can still hold a lot — one reviewer wrote of the Medium bag, “I can carry [an] iPad, wallet, sunglasses case, notebook and more in it easily. The front pocket fits my iPhone and keys perfectly.” Available sizes: Medium — Large

Available colors: 39

43 The Incredibly Soft Flannel Shirt That’s Just So Cozy SweatyRocks Long Sleeve Flannel Top Amazon $28 See On Amazon Get (and stay) cozy with this super soft flannel top, which is beloved by thousands of Amazon shoppers, one of whom reported that “this is one of the softest most comfortable shirts I’ve owned.” Wear on the days you don’t want to get out of bed; the softness will remind you of your favorite blanket. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 45

44 The Workout Tops Worn By More Than 20,000 Reviewers icyzone Workout Tank Tops (3-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Ready to move? This set of three lightweight tank tops let you exercise without constriction and has flat stitches to prevent chafing. Over 21,000 Amazon shoppers loved how the tops moved with them, and how their design works well on different types of bodies, writing comments like, “Amazingly, they’re LONG ENOUGH. I’m tall with a long torso, and this is always an issue,” and, “they also have small slits at the bottom of each side so even if you have larger hips, you have some give from them!” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10