When it comes to playful ways to showcase your style, nail art is hard to beat. Your nail beds are truly an art canvas that can showcase practically any design you can dream up (well, depending on your nail technician’s skills, at least). If you’re one to switch up your mani vibes with the seasons, then you’re probably wondering which nail art trends are primed to take over this fall. Spring and summer were all about disco-era florals and reverse French manicures (where the cuticle gets the pop of color), but what’s up next? To accompany your block-heeled boots, transitional skin care routine, and, perhaps, even a new cozier hair color, Bustle called on a few nail artists for what they predict will be the hottest fall 2022 nail art trends.

A couple of hints to whet your appetite: Expect lots of gilded glamor by way of metallics and ornate 3D ornamental designs, and Brittney Boyce, celebrity nail artist and founder of Nails of LA, expects Barbiecore nails to get a funkier revamp come fall. Oh, and nods to Y2K will continue to hang around in the form of sticker-like decals, like the ones millennials stuck on lockers and skateboards in the late’90s and early 2000s.

Ahead of your next manicure appointment, scroll on for eight fall nail art trends that are sure to inspire.

1 Cosmic Designs Celebrity nail artist Sonya Belakhlef says all things celestial will be trending come fall 2022. Keep an eye out for crescent moons, stars, and even flying saucers dazzling everyone’s nail beds — go with flat designs or cool 3D interpretations.

2 Metallic Accents Metallic polishes have been hot for a while, and nail art hobbyist Tessa Pierce doesn’t expect the nail art trend to go away anytime soon. Expect designs done in silvers, golds, bronzes, and coppers. It’s the perfect way to “add an eye-catching pop to any look” she notes.

3 Minimalist Art Y2K-era extraness is definitely having a moment, but for those who like their manis a bit more subdued, Pierce says you’re in luck, because minimalist nail art will also be popular this autumn. “Look for simple designs in bold contrasting colors,” she tells Bustle.

4 Sticker Decals From dense, playful confetti styles to more sparse placements, Belakhlef says sticker-like decals will be everywhere this fall. If going the confetti route, they say, “You can customize it with different color confetti or use a confetti top coat like ORLY Kick Glass to mimic the effect.”

5 Donut Glaze Finishes Boyce says fall will usher in the age of the glazed finish. Hailey Bieber (as you know) has introduced the “glazed donut” mani, and Boyce says the look will really take hold in the months ahead. “It’s a bit ethereal, and it looks great by itself or on top of a French tip in pastel shades,” she says.

6 3D Ornaments Belakhlef also expects ornate, “Schiaparelli-inspired nails” and 3D designs to add plenty of texture to autumn manis. “This look is really opulent and lush which we’ll see more of it this fall and likely beyond,” they note.

7 Chromecore Molten-esque chrome nails have been gaining in popularity all year, and Boyce and Belakhlef expect it to totally take off for fall 2022. “It can be chrome orbs, diamond plating, or chrome French tips. The possibilities are endless,” Boyce says. Some designs may even lean into that cosmic, futuristic vibe, Belakhlef adds. Whatever you choose, a chrome mani is guaranteed to turn heads.