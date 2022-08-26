When it comes to playful ways to showcase your style, nail art is hard to beat. Your nail beds are truly an art canvas that can showcase practically any design you can dream up (well, depending on your nail technician’s skills, at least). If you’re one to switch up your mani vibes with the seasons, then you’re probably wondering which nail art trends are primed to take over this fall. Spring and summer were all about disco-era florals and reverse French manicures (where the cuticle gets the pop of color), but what’s up next? To accompany your block-heeled boots, transitional skin care routine, and, perhaps, even a new cozier hair color, Bustle called on a few nail artists for what they predict will be the hottest fall 2022 nail art trends.
A couple of hints to whet your appetite: Expect lots of gilded glamor by way of metallics and ornate 3D ornamental designs, and Brittney Boyce, celebrity nail artist and founder of Nails of LA, expects Barbiecore nails to get a funkier revamp come fall. Oh, and nods to Y2K will continue to hang around in the form of sticker-like decals, like the ones millennials stuck on lockers and skateboards in the late’90s and early 2000s.
Ahead of your next manicure appointment, scroll on for eight fall nail art trends that are sure to inspire.