Tracee Ellis Ross has been a style icon since her days on Girlfriends, and her character Rainbow on Black-ish has definitely rocked a few envy-inducing designer looks. So, it’s not surprise that the actress and founder of Pattern Beauty is fashion savvy in real life, too. Her latest off-duty look gives street style stars like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber a run for their money.

If you’ve been keeping up with the trends, you know by now that the Prada tank is having a major moment, as seen on celebs like Kaia Gerber and Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer. While many are favoring the classic white ribbed version, Ross — ever a fan of color in her wardrobe — opted for the yellow, black, and white horizontal striped iteration.

She also accessorized with some sporty sunglasses and gold bamboo hoop earrings that read “Juicy”. Her oversized, slightly distressed jeans were the standout element of the look, with a high waist, dropped crotch, and mega-wide legs.

Ross’s footwear of choice were white Birkenstocks, which matched her laser-cut white Alaïa crossbody bag. The overall look is casual cool, and she did a flawless job of mixing high and low fashion pieces, blending designer items with staples to give off the perfect does of Y2K nostalgia.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Were you to recreate Ross’s effortless look piece-for-piece, her striped cotton knit tank by Prada would cost you a cool $1,120, while her Alaïa crossbody sells for $1,550. Luckily, you can copy Ross’s ‘fit with some alternative (a.k.a. not a $1,000 tank or $1,500 bag) below and look just as good.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.