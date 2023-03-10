With springtime only days away and winter (finally) on its way out, many are overcome with the desire to clear their space and clean out their makeup bags or product-filled drawers. And just as there is suddenly a whole lot of room for some beauty newness — Ulta’s bi-annual 21 Days of Beauty sale is coming in hot with steals. Time to stock up on some cult-fave refills, or finally try that must-have you’ve had your eyes on.

ICYWW, Ulta’s biggest sale comes two times a year — and the first of 2023 is kicking off on March 12 through April 1. The tea? Well, you can expect 21 days of top tier makeup, skin care, and fragrance products from your fave brands at an unheard of 50% off.

If you want to sneak peek the list and plan your shop, Ulta has just released its full steals calendar, with every single item that is included in the epic sale for the next few weeks. Some of the brands you can expect to see? Tarte, Laura Mercier, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Clinique, M.A.C. Cosmetics, Lancôme, and IT Cosmetics make an appearance (to name just a few). And if you were looking to try some products from your fave celeb-fronted brands, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, Ariana Grande’s r.e.m. beauty, and Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics are in tow with some beloved items.

In need of a total beauty refresh for spring? Here are a few of the standout steals you may want to snag at half price while you can.

9 Standout Steals From The 2023 Ulta 21 Days Of Beauty Sale

On March 12, hop on the Tarte train and see what the Face Tape hype is all about.

On March 13, *all* of r.e.m. beauty’s Eyeshadow Palettes will be available for just $12.

Lip plumpers are having their main character moment — and the cult-fave OG à la Too Faced goes on sale on March 16.

In need of a new springtime perfume? Lancôme’s La Vie Est Belle drops in price on March 17.

On March 18, Fenty Beauty’s cult-fave concealer is half-off for the first time ever.

On March 22, this Origins skin care hero is 50% off.

On March 25, go for glow with IT Cosmetics’ radiant CC+ Cream.

On March 31, snag this Bobbi Brown essential at half-off.

On April 1, Kylie Cosmetics’ Velvet Lip Kits (and Eyeshadow Palettes) will be 50% off for the first time ever.