The colder months tend to strip even the most colorful and maximalist wardrobes of personality, whimsy, and brilliance. How can you channel fun when it’s miserable out? Not this year, though — Fall 2025’s coat trends are anything but dreary.

The outerwear styles bound to be ubiquitous this season all have a look-at-me, peacocking ethos. Texture-wise, the trends are a tactile extravaganza. Shaggy yarn coats, beloved by the likes of Kylie Jenner and Cardi B, are statement-making and cozy, while tweed, the ultimate “old money” fabric, is getting a modern revamp thanks to designers like Rabanne and Diesel.

Even styles that have been considered basics and classics (read: denim and leather jackets) will be utterly yassified come fall. Jean jackets, for example, will get gilded baubles à la Schiaparelli, or exaggerated silhouettes. Meanwhile, leather options are rendered with extra edge, boasting lace-up corsetry or a smattering of buckles.

Ahead, you’ll find flamboyant coat trends to be on the lookout for come fall. They’re guaranteed to make you the center of attention, but also keep you warm. Win-win.

Fall 2025 Coat Trends

Who else is guilty of hiding their colored outfits under boring neutral-colored coats, waiting to remove their outer layer to make a style splash? Let’s change that. Consider investing in a coat or two painted in an intense electric hue.

Gigi Hadid, for example, went for a zesty lemon see-through raincoat, while Cynthia Erivo wore a tangerine head-turner. You’ll find the same vibrant ethos on runways. Gucci and Dries Van Noten both sent coats in shades of purple down their runways, while designers like Prada are leaning into “brat green.”

Dull? We don’t know her.

Perhaps the most audacious out of all the trends on this list is the shaggy coat. It can be wooly, fleecy, fringe-y, or what can best be described as pilly; the textural overload is the ultimate statement topper. Just look at its A-list fan base. Cardi B, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner, for instance, love a peacocking style moment. It only makes sense that they’re drawn to this cozy style.

On runways, the trend is even more exaggerated. Burberry sent a high-neck sweater blanketed in a thick curly fringe, while Khaite featured padded, sculptural knitted sweaters. Is it a rug? Is it a shag? Who knows? Who cares? It’s chic.

No coat trend last year was more widely embraced than the “mob wife” trend, aka the Carmela Soprano-inspired affinity for a fur or faux-fur topper. As soon as temps drop, get ready to see fashion’s finest return to their fuzzy coat ways. Some of the biggest advocates of the trend are Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and the Kardashians and Jenners. After all, the look practically screams luxury. Even runways are lined with the fuzzy outerwear.

Play with the look as much as you can. Choose dusters in varied shades of browns, creams, and grays. Or go the shorter, hip-length route as seen on the runways of Prada and Miu Miu. If you can find one with interesting details, like a chevron pattern à la Balenciaga or two-tone vertical stripes, even better.

Since the 2023 Met Gala, which honored the late Karl Lagerfeld, there’s been renewed interest in tweed, once reserved for posh shoppers who fit the profile of Emily Gilmore. Thankfully, the fabric is revitalized with a contemporary energy, especially in the outerwear department.

No longer limited to boring skirt suits, the tweed has been given a fresh overhaul. Erdem’s runways saw long tweed coats with cinched waists and exaggerated hips, while Rabanne sent slitted tweed down its Fall/Winter 2025 show. Diesel, too, rendered tweed coats in two-toned hues.

On the celeb front, it’s all about proportion. Elizabeth Olsen wore a boxy, cropped jacket more akin to a bolero, while Riley Keough paired hers with jeans instead of a coordinated skirt.

Denim rarely ever eclipses the zeitgeist — it is a basic, after all. But this season’s jean choices are far from typical. It’s as if designers collectively asked, “How do we make the classic (and casual) Americana high-fashion?”

Unexpected silhouettes are a key element. Bally and Ganni, for example, are all about the cinched waists. Sydney Sweeney is also a fan of the hourglass look. Another route to take is the elevated, embellished one. Think: pearl-encrusted or gilded sculptural buttons, à la Teyana Taylor’s Schiaparelli.

There’s no shrinking away this season, especially not with the power shoulder trend.

The boxy style can be crafted in whatever fabric you prefer — wool, leather, or whatnot — as long as the shoulders are exaggeratedly broad. Celebrities who enjoy playing with more masculine silhouettes like Rihanna and Doechii have embraced the trend in loose-on-loose outfits, pairing big coats with boxy trousers or pantsuits. If you’d prefer to balance out the heavy top with a more skin-baring bottom, pull a Hailey Bieber and wear it with a micro miniskirt.

If there’s one thing to glean from this trend, it’s to take up space.

Leather jackets are another classic that tend to be popular year after year. 2025’s take on the warm layer, however, has maximum edge. Jackets with tight cinches, buckles, hardware, corsetry, or even pointy bras are big this season. Croc leather options are also going to gain ground among savants. Just look at Miley Cyrus.

Balenciaga released a coat embossed with the skeletal system, Alexander McQueen’s leather jackets featured belted buckles, and Dsquared² released ones with lace-up corsetry. If you’re not willing to shell out thousands of dollars on an edgy topper, you can cinch your leather pieces with huge corset-inspired belts.

If you’ve recently fallen in love with animal prints like the rest of the style cadre, don’t worry, this trend isn’t about to go extinct anytime soon. If fall’s fashion trends are seeing all animals from the jungle celebrated on runways and red carpets via clothes and accessories, the same goes for coats.

Florence Pugh already rocked a tiger-striped coat, while Jennifer Lawrence went the roaring leopard route. If the overall animal-print topper is just a tad much for your tastes, consider wearing a black coat with smaller, more isolated patterns. Sabrina Carpenter’s black jacket, for example, had a spotted lapel and wrists.