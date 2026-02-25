Half of the East Coast may still be dealing with the aftermath of the recent blizzard, but the fashion industry is clearly over winter. Designers’ spring collections are already being offered in stores and, as a result, have populated style stars’ wardrobes and magazine covers. One perfect example is W Magazine’s 2026 Directors Issue.

All three cover stars — Teyana Taylor, Jessie Buckley, and Timothée Chalamet — repped several of spring’s hottest trends to be photographed by their buzzy projects’ directors. From maximalist layering to the ever-enduring pointed-toe shoe, read on for which trends Hollywood’s leading talents are already cosigning and styling.

Teyana Taylor

On the first cover, photographed by One Battle After Another director Paul Thomas Anderson, Taylor showcased the maximalist layering technique of piling unexpected pieces atop on another, as seen on the runways of Thom Browne and Loewe.

Completely decked out in Hermès, the Straw actor wore a collared oat jacket with long, billowy sleeves, left completely open for a skin-baring twist. It was styled with a printed scarf that looped around the collar, evoking a makeshift vest. It was all cinched in place by a dark brown leather harness bra with a lace-up detail. To complete the attire, she wore matching oat trousers cinched by a light brown belt.

In one of her inside pics, she rocked a different spring trend: the pencil skirt. Her take on the corpcore-inspired style included an edgy quilted leather jacket, with boxy shoulders, and an above-the-knee pencil skirt, also in leather. She paired both Hermès pieces with pointed-toe, lace-up pumps from Tom Ford, both of which are burgeoning shoe trends in the coming season.

Jessie Buckley

Buckley’s haunting cover, in which she wore a Ralph Lauren Collection slip dress, was lensed by her Hamnet director, Chloe Zhao.

Apart from the minimalist garment, the actor also wore a floor-length tuxedo robe from Tom Ford. The silky ivory piece was cinched with a belt, another key accent for spring. For a two-trend combo, she paired it with pointed-toe pumps from Jimmy Choo.

Timothee Chalamet

Even Chalamet looked absolutely spring-ready. Photographed by his Marty Supreme collaborator, Josh Safdie, the Dune star wore a trend making a comeback in the menswear space: athleisure. His attire for the third and final cover was a dark blue sweatsuit from Prada with a lone light blue stripe.

In an inside layout, he wore another similarly sporty ensemble, which included a sleeveless zip-up top in a deep burgundy, as well as gray sweatpants.

