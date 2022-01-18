Beauty
10 Museum-Worthy Watercolor Tattoo Designs
Tap into your inner artist.
ICYMI, Selena Gomez broke the internet when her go-to tattoo studio, Bang Bang NYC, finally revealed her newest tattoo — a watercolor rose — on Dec. 28. The dreamy design is the latest iteration of a major body art trend that’s taken over your timelines and Pinterest boards: watercolor tattoos.
The pretty ink has grown in popularity recent years for good reason. A watercolor tattoo can look like a museum-worthy painting, turning your body into a literally canvas. “Watercolor is a popular technique because it’s just not the typical tattoo we have seen for decades,” Inked NYC tattoo artist Koral Ladna tells Bustle. “It is fairly new compared to some other styles. Certainly a result of evolving tattoo technology.” Tattoo artists like Baris Yesilbas and Amanda Wachob have taken the technique to the next level, creating breathtaking designs that have helped set the tattoo trend ablaze.
But before you run to your tattoo artist and start planning your new watercolor ink, keep this in mind: you’ll need space to create that ethereal watercolor look. “Watercolor is all about the rich textures of paint and transparent gradients,” Ladna explains. “To create this illusion, we need space.” If you want a smaller, more dainty tattoo, talk to your tattoo artist about what design and which colors would look the best and last the longest.
Speaking of, Ladna also shares that you should consider a design with a black outline. “That outline is the constant that will hold up 30-40 years from now, leaving the color space to change and evolve with your body.”
Now for the fun stuff. Read on for 10 dreamy watercolor tattoo ideas that will show off the beauty of the technique.