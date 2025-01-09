10 Years Ago, Zendaya Wore A Dress With A Massive Slit To The Grammys

In 2015, Zendaya was starting to come into her own, career- and fashion-wise. The actor had just ended her first Disney Channel show, Shake It Up!, and while she stayed with the channel for a few more years with K.C. Undercover, she was slowly transitioning into film. So naturally, she started upping her fashion game as well, with the help of her longtime stylist, Law Roach.

As part of Zendaya’s coming-of-age, she attended numerous red-carpet events and showed off her fashion prowess, as she did 10 years ago at the 2015 Grammys. There, she debuted a bold pixie cut and an equally head-turning look.

Zendaya’s Dress & Pixie Cut

Zendaya showed up to the 2015 Grammys in one of her most daring ensembles at the time, proving that she was a style icon in the making. She wore a vivid multi-colored striped gown from Vivienne Westwood, with a one-shoulder neckline that made the dress casually drape over her.

The flowy dress was cinched in with a teal belt and led to a high-leg slit, allowing her to show off her strappy suede heels.

Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

However, the true scene-stealer of Zendaya’s look was her bold pixie cut, which surprised fans. She accessorized with a beaded ear cuff and several eclectic gold rings on both hands, proving she was ready to add some edge to her Disney-friendly wardrobe.

It was a fashion statement that felt effortless and career-defining — at least for that point in her life.

Zendaya’s Grammys Looks

A year earlier, Zendaya proved she was a fashion girl to watch out for, without stepping too far out of her Disney Channel comfort zone.

At the 2014 Grammys, she donned a gown by Emanuel Ungaro with a sheer black bodice and swirled ruffles lining the sleeves. The top featured oversized pockets and head-to-toe buttons, leading to a blue polka-dot skirt with the last few buttons left undone, creating a leg slit.

Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

This time, she simply slicked her hair back to add extra rockstar vibes. She completed her look with sleek black pumps and a matching box clutch. If only the world knew this was just the start of what has become an indelible fashion legacy.