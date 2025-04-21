Maybe it’s her ability to top best-dressed lists without fail, or the sheer range of outfits, but Zendaya’s fashion has always seemed larger than life. Remember when she cosplayed as Cinderella at the 2019 Met Gala wearing a light-up gown? What about the time she strutted on the Dune: Part Two premiere’s red carpet looking straight out of Arrakis in an archival robosuit with butt cutouts? Like the most spellbinding style icons of all time, the Euphoria star has a similarly supersized presence. Her latest campaign for Louis Vuitton interpreted that literally.

Zendaya’s See-Through LBD

Since Zendaya became the French luxury house’s ambassador in 2023, her chic responsibilities have entailed sitting front row during the label’s shows and starring in its biggest campaigns. Two of her recent ones, for example, were for the brand’s sold-out Takashi Murakami limited-edition drops. Like the designs sold, the campaigns’ visuals included vivid splashes of color and whimsical, cartoonish details. On Friday, April 18, they continued their partnership with another visually captivating shoot for the label’s 2025 Resort campaign, this time set against the idyllic Italian Riviera.

Photographed by Inez and Vinoodh and styled by Law Roach, Zendaya stood tall — exaggeratedly so. Towering over the entire Italian seaside town, she posed in a glorious knitted black dress with opulent embroidery throughout. Embodying the Riviera vibe, she wore a black one-piece swimsuit under her romantic, see-through number.

Louis Vuitton

Her Bag Costs How Much?!

The star of the shot, however, was her accessory: the label’s iconic Capucine bag. Though the understated top-handle bag had historically been designed with sturdier materials for a boxy silhouette, she clutched one in a supple mahogany leather. Though this specific colorway isn’t available to shop on the site just yet, two other hues (rust and black) are in stock for $8,700 each.

A Second LBD

Elsewhere in the campaign, the Challengers actor slipped into a different inky number. She wore a halter dress with a deep, open-back detail. It also featured an asymmetrical cutout across the torso and a coquettish lace-trimmed hem, outfitting her in a blend of spice and romance.

She accessorized similarly in the first look. She wore T-strap sandals, a beach-friendly choice, and another Capucine. Instead of leather, however, this was more saltwater-appropriate in a structured wicker style.

Louis Vuitton

Another win for this duo.