Zendaya Designed The Most Versatile Jacket That's Perfect For Spring

Show of hands: who else is struggling to find outerwear that can keep up with this wishy-washy weather? If you’re also desperately on the hunt for transitional jackets that are functional and chic, look no further than the wardrobe of style’s chicest It girls.

Fashion’s finest, including Bella Hadid, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Zoë Kravitz, all got the memo on what spring’s most versatile jacket is: the sporty windbreaker. And, as of last week, Zendaya just entered the chat. The Euphoria star apparently likes the gorpcore fave so much, she designed her own.

Zendaya’s Sporty Styling

Last week, the Euphoria actor announced she’s dropping a collection with Swiss footwear label On. Zendaya has been the brand’s face since 2024, and now she’s expanding her ambassador role into co-designer. To bridge sports and fashion, she co-created a footwear and apparel collection with On and her longtime stylist, Law Roach, to be released on Thursday, April 16.

Apart from ribbed tanks, parachute pants, and new sneakers, Zendaya also designed a quarter-zip windbreaker. The hooded two-toned design featured an ivory center panel sandwiched between blacks. Zendaya leaned into the sporty aesthetic in the corresponding campaign, pairing hers with noir track pants and cream shoes.

Courtesy of ON

It’s An It-Girl Fave

Zendaya is the latest in a long line of It girls who’ve recently cosigned the windbreaker and expanded its possibilities beyond its gorpcore stereotype. Hadid went the corp sleaze route by pairing her electric blue jacket with a glossy leatherette skirt, while Huntington-Whiteley went the understated, cool-girl route by rocking her oat outerwear with black jeans, pointed-toe boots, and a top-handle bag.

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Meanwhile, both Kravitz and Charli XCX practically wore theirs with lingerie. The “party 4 u” singer styled her red-and-blue jacket with peach satin shorts with a lace trim, à la nightwear, and Kravitz rocked a funnel-neck windbreaker with a yellow lace-trimmed slip. Who knew the gorpcore staple looked so chic with intimates?

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If you hike, climb, or do anything remotely sporty, you likely already have a windbreaker in your closet, but you can easily boost its stylish potential by wearing it beyond sporting endeavors. Pull a Hadid and give it an office-friendly update with a pencil skirt, or go the NSFW route by pairing it with your go-to nightgown. If you don’t have one yet or just prefer to expand your selection, consider a hooded piece for extra functionality or one with a funnel neck, a trending collar style this spring.