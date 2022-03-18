It’s the movie that you’ll need to block out time to see (a whole three hours), but if there’s one person that makes The Batman worth the watch, it’s none other than Zoë Kravitz. The 33-year-old stars as femme fatal Selena Kyle aka Catwoman, alongside Robert Pattinson’s handsome caped crusader. While the film focuses on Batman’s journey to uncover corruption in Gotham City, our eyes are firmly glued on Kravitz’s flawless beauty look, especially her incredible brows.

For those desperately wanting to achieve the actor’s scene-stealing brow game, Kravitz’s on-set makeup artist, London-based Stacy Wodu, has revealed the product she used to achieve the look. Thankfully, it’s well within our price range and costs just under £10.

“Zoë has a lot of eyebrow hair but it’s quite fine, so I used the NYX Precision Brow Pencil,” Wodu explains. “I didn’t want to use a product that was too weighty because the aim for her look was a natural brow that doesn’t look too done or made up.”

She continued: “The results perfectly matched her brows and what I like about the pencil is that you can build it up stronger if you need to. Then to set the brows, I used got2b hairspray, which I lightly sprayed on a spoolie and then brushed the brows into the position they would stay for the scene.” It turns out that high-street beauty can achieve Hollywood brows after all.

And of course, the Hollywood star’s celebrated cheekbones and captivating eyes enjoyed a moment too, all thanks to the sharp eye of iconic make-up artist Pat McGrath, who designed Kravitz’s beauty looks for the film, including the classic cat eye.

After being shown the sensually mysterious “smudged and sparkling” makeup design, Wodu was careful to only use products that emphasised the actor’s natural beauty. Thanks to Kravitz’s own love for good skincare, Wodu didn’t need to do more than cover up any blemishes with Cover Fx Power Play Concealer. “It doesn’t look like makeup when it’s on the skin,” says Wodu. “As the range was originally formulated for burns victims, it’s great to use on sensitive skin. It’s a really beautiful product and it looked so great on camera.”

Next, she used Pat McGrath Skin Fetish: Highlighter Sticks in Nude and Golden to further accentuate Kravitz’s enviable cheekbones, before using an unusual skincare product to create that gorgeous dewy sheen that’s been leaving fans obsessed.

“When I was applying Zoë’s makeup, I would notice that an eye product she was using left a certain sheen. After having to wipe it down a few times, I realised that I could actually use it on top of the highlighter,” Wodu states, explaining that she had never heard of Retrouvé Revitalizing Eye Concentrate before meeting Kravitz. “It was an amazing discovery because it is a nourishing eye treatment, but I had the thought to use it as part of the makeup routine. The way it helped to blend the products and add a subtle shine was wonderful.”

Pat McGrath’s Mothership eyeshadow palettes were then used to craft Kravitz’s smoky eye, with Wodu using Retrouvé again to create the glossy finish. Of course, Catwoman wouldn’t be the same with a subtle eyeliner flick.

However, the real pièce de resistance came in the form of a glittery finish. And no, you weren’t the only one who thought that the glitter looked like dried up tears – that was the aim! Wodu reveals that she used silver MAC reflects glitter. “We placed the glitter in the corner of her eyes and underneath the brow. Then underneath one eye, I placed it down following her tear line which gave a crying effect.

“I had to use the thinnest brush possible and place each piece of glitter but still smudging it a bit so it wasn’t too perfect. The way it all caught the light was beautiful.”

Want to achieve a look that would make even the girls of Euphoria jealous? Shop all the products used in Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman look below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.