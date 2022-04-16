A New, Sustainable Dyson Hairdryer Dupe Just Launched In The UK

It was dubbed the “Tesla Of Haircare” when it first launched in the U.S. earlier this year and now the Zuvi Halo Hair Dryer has finally landed on UK shores. The new eco hairdryer from the Chinese tech start-up promises to redefine your daily drying routine by offering a more sustainable option that doesn’t damage your hair or the environment. How, you ask? The Zuvi Halo features state-of-the-art energy efficient technology that replicates the sun’s natural rays to dry hair at a top speed, while maintaining lower and scalp temperatures for healthier, smoother, and shinier hair, as well as reducing breakage, frizz, and lacklustre shine.

What’s more, the brand’s eco-credentials are impressive. The dryer’s USP is that it dries using light to evaporate the water, rather than using traditional hair coils, while its LightCare technology means that it uses 2.5 times less power than other hairdryers on the market.

“We are continually reinventing the working principles of traditional devices to make them better to use while minimising our collective impact on the environment,” Mingyu Wang, CEO and founder of Zuvi explained in a press release. “Hair damage occurs when a dryer delivers too much heat to your hair, leading to hair strands being overly dried on the inside. This causes a frayed cuticle structure.”

But you wouldn’t be punished if you mistook the Zuvi Halo for Dyson’s Supersonic hairdryer as the two have uncanny similarities, such as a cylindric barrel and minimalist style. The hairdryer also comes with three detachable magnetic attachments, including a diffuser, a styling concentrator, and a gentle air attachment, and offers five modes to optimise hair health – care, fast, soft, style, and cool, all designed to work with every hair type.

Available on the brand’s website for £329, we predict that this Dyson-dupe will be a popular choice for those wishing to reduce their carbon footprint. Plus, there are seven new beauty launches to be excited about this week.

