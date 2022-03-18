This Dyson Blow Dryer Dupe Uses Light Instead Of Heat

As a beauty writer who loves blowouts despite how much damage heat styling can cause, I felt it my duty to review the recently launched Zuvi Halo Hair Dryer — the hair-protecting blow dryer that uses light instead of heat. Translation? It does the drying job without taking such a toll on your strands.

My hair has been through a lot; It’s still recovering from being bleached for over 10 years straight and routinely styled with a hot air brush despite its already vulnerable state. Fortunately, however, I’m pleased to report that the Zuvi hair dryer brought this destructive cycle to an end, as it provides the best of both worlds: quick and efficient at-home blowouts that don’t damage your hair.

It may sound too good to be true, but this device isn’t like any other product in its category. After using it for multiple styling sessions, I’ve decided that it’s basically an eco-friendly alternative to the cult favorite Dyson. Intrigued? Read on for more deets about the science behind the hair dryer that has — quite literally — blown me away.

How The Zuvi Halo Hair Dryer Works

With patented LightCare technology inspired by natural sunlight, the Zuvi dries hair using a combination of infrared light energy and low-temperature wind, gently blowing water off the surface of the hair as opposed to baking it off via extreme heat. It’s essentially a hand-held version of letting your hair air-dry on a sunny and windy day — the Zuvi gently helps the water evaporate, as if it were rain, while conventional dryers work more like microwaves.

So why does Zuvi’s delicate drying process matter? For one, it helps your hair maintain more moisture and, purportedly, retain color for over twice as long as traditional dryers, which makes sense based on the temperature alone. Experts assert that using less heat while styling (and in even in the shower!) helps protect hair’s health and color in the long run, resulting in smoother, shinier, and sleeker-looking strands in the present. What’s more, using less heat means the product uses less energy — 60% less than a standard dryer, to be exact — meaning the Zuvi is a more sustainable styling option, too.

Using The Zuvi Hair Dryer

The most similar product I can compare the Zuvi to is the Dyson Supersonic. Both are lightweight and have a donut-shaped head and sleek handle, and both are better for your hair than traditional blow dryers (the Dyson with its air-flow technology). But I actually prefer the Zuvi: It gives me single-digit dry time, so it’s quicker, it’s quieter than the Dyson, and it leaves my hair in great shape. Oh, and it doesn’t hurt that it’s about $100 cheaper.

Despite its mild temps, the Zuvi really does dry hair at record speeds. It usually takes me 20 to 30 minutes to fully dry my hair, but this baby completely does the job in just 10 to 15 — lengthy extensions and all.

After using the Zuvi Halo.

The dry time, of course, depends on the setting, of which there are five options: care mode, which automatically adjusts heat and hair flow for optimal hair health and protection; fast mode, which dries quickly with higher heat; style mode, which shapes, styles, and/or straightens the hair with its acutely targeted airflow; soft mode which exerts a “smoother” flow to prevent irritation in those with sensitive scalps; and a standard cool mode, which triggers the flow of cooler air. The dryer also comes with two magnetic attachments — a diffuser and a styling concentrator — which you can pair with your preferred setting.

On my first test-run, I dried my hair without an attachment and on the “fast” mode, which took nine or 10 minutes — truly a record-breaking feat, and perfect for when I’m in a rush. On the next, I tried a hybrid of the “fast” and “styling” modes with the attachment, and my hair looked great. Finally, I concluded my trial using the care mode, followed by the styling mode with the allotted attachment. It took a little longer than the others (closer to 15 minutes), but my hair felt so soft and looked so lustrous that it was worth it.

Is The Zuvi Worth It?

In short: yes. Everyone I know has already heard my spiel about my newfound styling hero. After all my lengths have been through, the Zuvi Halo is a welcome — and much-needed — addition to my hair care regimen.