11 Best Bluetooth Sex Toys Your Partner Can Control From Afar

If you're in the mood for a little excitement, but can't physically be with your partner right now, why not gift yourselves with one or two of the best Bluetooth controlled sex toys? These nifty gadgets are becoming the go-to answer for couples who want to feel close — and keep their sex life alive — even while far apart.

That said, "Bluetooth controlled toy" does give off a slightly odd, sex-robot vibe. So if you haven't tried one just yet, let's talk a little bit about how they work. According to Angela Watson, a sex therapist who reviews sex toys with her husband at Doctor Climax, you navigate them via an app, where you and your partner can choose from different vibration speeds, sync to music, and have fun with various other futuristic options.

Since Bluetooth sex toys are controlled via a smartphone app, Watson tells Bustle, you can hand the job over to your partner, so they can help you orgasm — almost like they were actually by your side. For an extra layer of sexiness, don't forget to call on a video chat, so you can see each other's facial expressions. It'll be the perfect way to keep things spicy — and help you feel more connected — even when you're in a long-distance relationship.

Ready to vibrate each other from your respective apartments? Then check out the top-tier toy recommendations below.

1 Lovense Max + Nora Combo Max and Nora Set by Lovense Lovense $160 These two sex toys connect through Bluetooth or WiFi, Watson says, and can be controlled via an app or by moving the opposing toy. In other words, the vibration of the Max is affected by the movement speed and vibration of the Nora, while the rotating motion and vibration of the Nora can be controlled by the speed of thrusting into the Max. The Nora is a rabbit-style vibrator, which Nora says does a fantastic job of stimulating your clit and g-spot at the same time.

2 Lovense Lush 2 Lush 2 Lovense $99 See On Lovense If you want a stronger vibration, Watson says, go for the Lush 2. It's something you can use by yourself, discreetly out in public — which could be fun the next time your partner visits — or from afar via the Lovense app. It features unlimited vibration patterns, sound activated vibrations, and you can even sync it to music. How fun is that?

3 Kiiroo Onyx 2 + Pearl 2 Combo KIIROO® ONYX2™ PEARL2™ Couples Set Kiirroo $289 See On Kiirroo The Kiiroo Onyx 2 is one of the most popular automatic masturbators, Watson says. It features 10 rings inside the toy that contract and expand to give the sensation of a blowjob, for those with a penis. You can even sync it to pornographic content, she says, to mimic what's being performed within a particular video. Meanwhile, the Pearl 2 is a standard vibrator, which is fun to use on its own, but much better when used in conjunction with the Onyx 2, Watson says. The Pearl 2 can be stroked to control the Onyx 2, and the Onyx 2 can also be used to control the Pearl 2. It'll feel like your partner is right there with you.

4 OhMiBod Krush OhMiBod Esca 2 G-Spot Vibrator Ella Paradis $192 See On Ella Paradis This is a great g-spot vibrator that can be controlled from anywhere in the world, meaning your partner could be talking dirty to you from Brazil while you're at home in Tulsa, OK. It really does give the LDR so many new possibilities, doesn't it?

5 We-Vibe Sync Aqua We-Vibe Sync - Aqua We-Vibe $149 We-Vibe offers a variety of products that can be controlled via Bluetooth, including the Sync Aqua. This particular toy gives you and your partner access to "deep powerful vibrations." All you have to do is hop on the We-Connect app, to feel like you're both in the same room.

6 Bloom by We-Vibe Bloom by We-Vibe We-Vibe $119 We-Vibe really pulls out the possibilities when it comes to Bluetooth control, and that even includes strengthening your pelvic floor muscles. Imagine doing reps until you orgasm? That's the reality here, people. The vibrations are all controlled via app, so your partner can act as your kegel bootcamp instructor. Hot.

7 MysteryVibe Crescendo MysteryVibe Crescendo-Vibrator Amazon $95.62 See On Amazon This sex toy is particularly special. Since it's an adaptable vibrator, you can figure out all the shapes and patterns that give you the most pleasure. It offers a healthy six speeds and patterns, and it can all be controlled via the Mystery Vibe app. It's also "universal and unisex" meaning it's perfect for singles, couples, and all genders and orientations.

8 Motor Bunny And Link Bluetooth Bundle Motor Bunny and Link Bundle Motor Bunny $999 See On MotorBunny The Motor Bunny is a straddle-style "personal pleasure machine" that can really take your long-distance sex life to the next level. It has so many different types of attachments and vibration possibilities, you might even forget you're in an LDR. The only trouble is it doesn't come cheap — but it might just be worth the splurge, according to its rave reviews.

9 Ohmibod Wearable Vibrator Ohmibod Wearable Vibrator Amazon $117 See On Amazon Yes, the fact that it's wearable means you can take this Ohmibod vibrator anywhere. You could lying in bed, walking down the street, or waiting in line at the grocery store. To those around you, it may look like you're simply scrolling through Instagram, when in reality you're getting off — or gettin your partner off.

10 Hush By Lovense Hush by Lovense Lovense $99 See on Lovesense If you'd like to really spice things up, why not try a long-distance butt plug? Lovense has a great one called the Hush, which comes in either 1.5 or 1.75-inch sizes. Using their app, you can customize a wide range of vibration levels.

11 Lovense Domi Wand Vibrator Lovense Domi 2 Lovense $99 The Domi 2 looks like the most classic of vibrators, and it is, except for the fact that it can be controlled from afar. This is another toy that can sync to music, which adds that extra layer of connectedness for you and your partner. Think of all the songs you can climax to!

Expert:

Angela Watson, sex therapist