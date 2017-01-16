11 Low-Key Valentine's Day Date Ideas For New Couples

Dating can be a lot of pressure when throwing holidays into the mix. So with a certain heart-themed one quickly approaching, you might be wondering how to celebrate, especially if you just started dating someone. Luckily, there are lots of Valentine’s Day date ideas for new couples that are fun, easy, and never awkward.

“For a new couple coming up to Valentine’s Day, it can be a confusing time,” James Preece, a dating coach also known as The Dating Guru, tells Bustle. “You don't want to make an over-the-top gesture, in case they don’t do the same and it scares them off. On the other hand, you know you have to do something to mark the day."

It can be tough to figure out where you're at in the relationship in terms of lovey-dovey stuff. So if you aren't sure, go ahead and talk about it. "Have a short conversation [...] about what you both might like to do together," Preece says. "This can save embarrassment later on — and give you something to look forward to."

Then, of course, there's also the pandemic to contend with, which means most traditional date night sports will be closed. So, with all that in mind, here are 11 Valentine’s Day date ideas for new couples that'll feel just right for this stage of your relationship.

1 Have A Movie Marathon A blustery Valentine’s Day offers the perfect excuse to cozy up with a new partner and have a romantic movie marathon. Whether you choose cheesy rom-coms — or something scary so that you have an excuse to sit extra close — pick a genre, pop some popcorn, and enjoy spending the night together.

2 Get A Psychic Zoom Reading Did you know you can get a psychic reading on Zoom? All you have to do is find a psychic, schedule an appointment, and then enjoy what happens next. "The intimacy of the moment — seeing yourselves, the psychic, and the cards — makes for a very special present," Davida Rappaport, a psychic and tarot card reader, tells Bustle. It'll also give you a lot to talk about afterwards, especially if you choose to dive into some deeper stuff. "You can learn more about each other’s personalities," Rappaport says, including what you both bring to the table, what your needs are, and what you can do in the future to continue growing your relationship.

3 Play Games If you miss going out to arcades, or winning at trivia night, set up a game night of your own. Look through your favorite boardgames, or ask your date to bring over one of theirs. You'll learn about each other as you play. Oh, and it'll be lots of fun, too — especially if you incorporate some sort of "removing of clothing" rule.

4 Read Out Loud To Each Other Are you lovers of literature? Then "get your partner comfortable and take turns reading them a story,” Preece says. “It doesn’t matter what it is — it could be a fairytale, thriller, or comedy. It just gives you the opportunity to spend time relaxing and enjoying each other’s company, while making sure they feel special.” For an extra dose of Valentine's energy, make sure chocolate is involved.

5 Throw An Anti-Valentine’s Day Party If it feels too soon to celebrate together, an Anti-Valentine's Day party could be a low-key (and funny) way to celebrate, without putting too much pressure on yourselves. Decorate your apartment with black hearts, wear all black, and don't even think about saying "I love you." You could even go full Jennifer Garner and get a piñata.

6 Bake Heart-Shaped Cookies When in doubt, get the sugar out and start baking together. Go for Conversation Hearts or heart-shaped Rice Krispie treats. Or a good, old-fashioned confetti cake. You could even turn on romantic music, Preece says, or sip something bubbly. By the end of the night, you'll feel even closer — especially if your treats turn out well.

7 Do Arts & Crafts Do you have paints and canvasses lying around? Or maybe a DIY project that you've been putting off? Whether you create art, or assemble an IKEA dresser, collaborate on a project together. “You create intimacy by doing,” Rhonda Milrad, a relationship expert and founder of Relationup, tells Bustle. "The activity itself creates an opportunity to interact in ways that don’t occur when you are sitting politely across the table from one another. In an activity, you are negotiating, compromising, collaborating, sharing, and often working toward a common goal.” And for a new couple, what could be better than that?

8 Go Ice Skating Or Sledding “Low-pressure dates create a low-pressure Valentine’s Day,” Susan Winter, a relationship expert and bestselling author, tells Bustle. So if you're feeling overwhelmed by the thought of cards, and flowers, and fancy gifts, go for something experiential, like ice skating. As Winter says, no matter your skill level, going ice skating means you will, at some point, have an excuse to hold hands — whether you're holding on for dear life, or spinning each other around. If you can't go to a rink, sledding is another fun option, and one that won't feel too try-hard or awkward. All you need is snow, a hill, and a garbage can lid to slide on. And just like that you'll be on a date.

9 Cook A Fancy Dinner Now that it's too cold, in many areas, to sit down for outdoor dining, take it upon yourself to cook a meal at home. You and your new date could order a meal kit and do your best to follow the directions. Or you could watch a tutorial online, and try your hand at assembling something extra fancy. Just don't forget to light candles, so that it all feels romantic.

10 Order Takeout If the thought of navigating a kitchen together makes you say "too soon, too soon," don't hesitate to treat yourselves to take-out, instead. Scour the menu of your favorite local restaurant and talk about the dishes you know and love. Once the food arrives, curl up together and listen to music, talk, and get to know each other even better.

11 Get Coffee & Stroll Around If you're staring down a chilly Valentine's Day evening, and feel at a loss for what to do, then bundle up, order a coffee, and stroll around town together. Simple as that. You can talk about life and your relationship thus far, or simply laugh and playfully push each other into snowdrifts. (Just make sure you don't spill your latte.) End the night with a kiss on your stoop — or whatever else feels right — and you will have successfully celebrated your first Valentine's Day as a couple.

