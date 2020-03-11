A lot of people are looking for "the yin to their yang," or rather, "the contour to their highlight." But you don't need to be exactly like your boo to appreciate them for who they are. Maybe you're a total neat freak, and your SO uses their floor as a hamper. Perhaps you love going out, but your partner prefers to stay in. Whatever the case, if you and your SO are one of the four zodiac couples who have chemistry but different lifestyles, you may already know how attractive opposites can be.

Take Bachelor Peter Weber (aka Pilot Pete) and contestant Maddison Prewett — in the season 24 Bachelor finale, Pilot Pete's mother Barb was quick to stress that her son and Prewett had different "lifestyles." (And by "lifestyles," she's referring to Prewett's choice to abstain from having sex until getting married, and Weber's preference to do it in a windmill on national television.) In light of their After The Final Rose interviews, during which the couple announced their relationship to the world, Prewett and Weber have made clear that while they have their fair share of differences, they also continue to have intense feelings for each other.

Here are the four zodiac couples with different priorities, but definite chemistry.

John Fleenor/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) + Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21) Water sign Scorpio is all about privacy and deep connection. They can be a little jealous and may read into their Sagittarius' friendly nature. While Sag is all about group hangs and spontaneous nights, Scorpio likes to be totally alone with their boo. For all of their differences in the streets, Sagittarius and Scorpio will have no trouble turning up the heat between the sheets. Ambitious and creative, these signs like to try new things and aren't afraid to get a little kinky.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22) + Leo (July 23–Aug. 22) Symbolized by a set of scales, Libra likes to weigh all possible options. While this mode of thinking makes them open-minded and flexible, their way of navigating conflict is much different than headstrong Leo. Leo goes with their gut. They're confident and ambitious and have no trouble putting their own needs first. Libra likes to keep the peace and ensure that everyone's needs are being met. Though they're both incredibly passionate and love to get swept away in romantic fantasy, Leo and Libra may have different priorities.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20) + Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19) Guided by intuition, Pisces goes with their feelings and cares more about comfort and spiritual fulfillment than career success or titles. Regimented Capricorn is totally grounded in the real world. Not one to go with the flow, they like to have a solid plan to get them to the next step in their life (read: career) at all times. For all their differences, these two signs have intense physical and emotional chemistry, complimenting what the other lacks and teaching each other how to process and produce.

Gemini (May 21–June 20) + Aries (March 21–April 19) If air sign Gemini is the definition of talking the talk, fire sign Aries is the sign of walking the walk. Full of ideas and fantasies, Gemini loves to daydream and get creative in their thinking. Ambitious and driven, Aries likes to set a goal and see it through fruition. While they may go about their work or social lives differently, these two signs are likely to have a smoking hot sex life. Adventurous and open-minded, they'll be willing to take each other to new heights and try all sorts of new moves.

