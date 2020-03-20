50 Questions To Ask Your Partner When You're Bored Out Of Your Mind

Once you've scrolled through all of Netflix, baked a third loaf of banana bread, and cleaned your apartment from top to bottom, you and your partner may find yourselves sinking to new depths of boredom. At this point in the pandemic, it might even feel like you've officially discussed everything there is to discuss, and have no option left but to stare at the walls in silence. That is, unless, you dive into these 50, expert-approved questions to ask your partner when you're bored.

"Being stuck at home can be a particularly challenging proposition," Rabbi Shlomo Slatkin, a licensed clinical professional counselor and relationship therapist, tells Bustle. Not only is there a decided lack of stimulation to provide new stories and funny anecdotes, you probably also feel stressed and irritated, on top of it all. And yet, Slatkin says, "it is a great opportunity to spend time together, have fun, and work on your relationship," if you want to.

Being home offers the perfect chance to get to know one another better, so "slow down and focus on each other," Slatkin says, and see what you can learn. Or you could keep the questions light and focus on passing a few hours in good company. Whatever the mood may be, grab a snack, curl up, and scroll through these questions to ask your boyfriend when you're bored.

Ask Interesting "What If?" Questions

Relationship expert Mona Green, ELI-MP suggests the following unexpected questions:

1. If there was a movie made of your life, who would you want to direct it, and who would play you?

2. What's a weird question you've been wanting to ask me, but have never gotten around to?

3. What did you imagine being an adult would be like when you were a little kid?

4. If aliens came to earth, what do you think they would find most interesting about you? About me? About humans? Why?

5. What's the best piece of advice your grandma gave you?

6. What's something you do that your 5-year-old self would probably find funny?

Use Self-Isolation To Talk About Sex

Becca Hirsch, MA, LMFT, a licensed marriage and family therapist, suggests talking to your partner about what ya'll do in the bedroom:

7. Does it make you feel weird when we talk about sex?

8. Where do you like to be touched the most?

9. What's your favorite thing about kissing me? Do you want to try new techniques?

10. What's something you need from our relationship that you're not currently getting?

11. What's your idea of a perfect date night?

Cover The Basics

When in doubt, you can always go back to the basics:

12. What are your pet peeves?

13. If you were a color, what would you be?

14. What was your favorite TV show growing up?

15. What food are you craving right now?

16. What are some things on your bucket list?

17. What is your biggest goal post-pandemic?

Get Personal

Rori Sassoon, a relationship expert and co-founder of the matchmaking agency Platinum Poire, suggests questions that run the gamut from steamy to funny:

18. Who’s the better kisser, you or me?

19. What's my weirdest quirk that you've noticed in quarantine?

20. What habit(s) do you have that you think annoy other people?

21. If money was no object, where would you live?

22. What do you think I’m most likely to go viral for?

23. What celebrity or public figure would you want to be stuck on a desert island with?

24. What's a favorite movie/band/TV show that you're embarrassed you like?

25. If we were to have an imaginary threesome during quarantine, what celebrity would it be with?

Try Out Party Game Questions

Stephania Cruz, a relationship expert, suggests sticking to light-hearted questions, especially if you're feeling bored, anxious, or stressed:

26. If you could take only five movies to a desert island, what would they be?

27. If you were invisible for two hours, what are some things you would do?

28. If you could meet anyone in the world, dead or alive, who would it be?

29. If you were granted three wishes, what would they be and why?

30. What was the worst job you ever had?

31. Who is the most famous person you have ever met?

32. What’s the craziest thing you would do for a million dollars?

33. Who was the first person you had a crush on? How old were you?

34. What words do you hope people use when they are describing you?

Test Your Knowledge Of Each Other

Audrey Hope, a relationship coach and therapist, suggests using all the extra time at home to test how well you already know each other:

35. What is my favorite food?

36. What do I love to do more than anything in the world?

37. What's my biggest fear?

38. What's my biggest pet peeve?

39. When I was a kid, what did I want to be when I grew up?

Rekindle The Spark

Denna Babul, a relationship expert and author of Love Strong, offers these fun questions:

40. What's your secret hidden talent?

41. What song perfectly describes your high school self?

42. Who can you do a voice impression of?

43. What's the best compliment someone of the same sex has ever given you?

44. What's the most embarrassing thing that's ever happened to you?

Get Cozy With Your Partner

According to Monica Berg, author of Rethink Love, these queries are always crowd-pleasers:

45. What is the worst date you’ve ever been on?

46. What was something you didn’t want me to know about you when we first started dating?

47. If you had one day to spend as you please without any consequences, what would you do?

Keep Things Light & Fun

Adina Mahalli, MCT, a certified relationship expert and mental health consultant, says these questions always make for a good time:

48. What's your Patronus?

49. What song always puts you in a good mood?

50. What's your first memory?

See? There are so countless questions to ask your girlfriend. So the next time you have a lull in conversation, feel "blah" about life, or worry that you've officially run out of these to talk about, pull out this list and you'll be good to go.

Experts:

Rabbi Shlomo Slatkin, licensed clinical professional counselor and a Certified Imago Relationship Therapist

Mona Green, ELI-MP, relationship expert

Becca Hirsch, MA, LMFT, licensed married and family therapist

Rori Sassoon, relationship expert, author, and cofounder of the matchmaking agency Platinum Poire

Stephania Cruz, relationship expert

Audrey Hope, relationship coach and therapist

Denna Babul, relationship expert and author of Love Strong

Monica Berg, international speaker, spiritual thought leader, and author of Rethink Love

Adina Mahalli, MCT, certified relationship expert and mental health consultant with Maple Holistics