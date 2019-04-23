A lot of people watch porn if they want to add excitement to their solo (or partnered) sex lives. But not all arousal aids are visual. Written erotica used to be the main alternative to videos, but now, there's a another option: audio erotica.

Several audio erotica apps and sites now let you listen to erotic stories whenever and wherever you want. The advantage to this is that it requires no balancing your computer on your lap, scrolling down, or reading. Your whole body is free to do its thing.

"There's so much focus on visual stimulation when it comes to porn and erotica, but our hearing plays an important role in desire and sexual response," Anne Hodder-Shipp, a sex educator, tells Bustle. "Anyone who enjoys listening to podcasts or audio books, or gets turned on by their partner's voice or sounds during sex, might really connect with audio erotica, and there's no hurt in trying it out to see for yourself."

Who knows? It might even end up being your new favorite thing. As Hodder-Shipp says, "The more we explore what does (and doesn't) turn us on, the more aware we'll be of our own desires and, in turn, the better sex we'll have!" Here are some audio erotica sites, apps, and podcasts to check out if you're craving auditory stimulation.

2 Dipsea This audio erotica app helps you find the perfect story for each occasion and theme. You can select when you're listening ("in bed," "with your partner," "before a date," etc.) and what you want to get out of it ("get inspired for later," "treat yourself"), and it will show you different options that match what you're looking for. It also aims to provide feminist, sex-positive listening material, depicting relationships that are "fun, safe, and full of enthusiastic consent," according to its website.

3 Vibease Chat The Vibease Chat app not only provides over 500 audio erotica stories but also lets you and your partner engage in NSFW chats and even allows your partner to control your sex toys remotely. Vibease also creates a vibrator that buzzes in sync with the audiobooks, though you can also control it yourself if you prefer!

4 The Orgasm Sound Library Ever wonder what other people sound like when they orgasm? Or just wanted to hear it for your own pleasure? The Orgasm Sound Library will fulfill both needs with snippets of sound recorded by people during their moments of bliss. Whatever you hear on the site is "100% real" and "totally anonymous." You can also upload your own orgasm audio, if that strikes your fancy.

5 Aural Honey Aural Honey is a nice option if you're looking for something on the kinkier sid. Click on options like office kink, submissive, and even supernatural. (You can venture into vampire and witch roleplay, if you'd like.) The recordings last up to about 30 minutes, so you have plenty of time to become fully immersed, without running out of sound.

6 R/Gonewildaudio In case you didn't know, Reddit is a great source for sexy videos shared by real people, either doing their thing along or with partner(s). On the r/gonewildaudio subreddit, specially, users share audio clips of themselves enacting various sexual fantasies, so you can focus solely on the sounds that turn you on most. Users also share descriptions of each scenario in their posts, so it's easy to find exactly what you're looking for.

7 For Adults Only | Sexy Hot Stories Erotic From The Street The For Adults Only podcast features eventful erotic stories with both arousing descriptions and colorful themes like "playful and punishable" and "the taste of France." Though the clips are short — coming in around five to eight minutes, in general — the library is extensive, so you won't get bored.

8 Riveting Stories The Riveting Stories podcast is no longer active, but you can still listen to it online. Read by host Toni Payne, everyone can find something that piques their interest. Look for stories like "Sex With the Mail Lady" or "The Forbidden Office Affair," and enjoy.

9 Literotica Literotica, a classic user-submitted erotica site, has a section for audio stories. You'll find a ton of new ones posted every day, and you can search for features like "male voice" and "female masturbation" to find what you're looking for. You can also see user ratings to decide what to listen to next. And, if you're feeling extra inspired, you can even submit your own story.

If you usually reach for video porn, audio erotica may be a fun way to switch things up.

Expert:

Anne Hodder-Shipp, sex educator