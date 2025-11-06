The "90-Minute Rule" Will Help You Lock In & Focus

At any given moment, there’s a good chance you’re responding to texts, checking emails, and starting a work project all at the same time. Moments later, you might also wonder, “Why am I so distracted? Why can’t I focus? Why don’t I ever get anything done?”

On TikTok, creator @olivia.unplugged called everyone out with a single post shared on Sept. 3, in which she discussed the downsides of multitasking. As an alternative to the chaos, she offered the 90-minute rule, which aims to boost your focus and productivity. “We’ve talked about the Pomodoro method,” she said in the clip, which has over 155,000 likes. “But I raise you one: The 90-minute rule.”

This hack is all about working for 90-minute stretches of time without distractions. It utilizes the brain’s “ultradian” rhythm, which you can think of as a squiggly line that represents your attention. It has high peaks of focus followed by dips in energy. Apparently, 90-minute time slots work well with these natural rhythms — so you can truly lock in.

“You have a built-in timer,” Olivia said. During her work sessions, she’ll set a timer, block her most distracting apps, and focus for a full 90 minutes followed by a 20-minute break. “When you respect your brain, you get more done, in less time, without burning out,” she added. Here’s what else to know.

What To Know About The 90-Minute Rule

According to Dr. Sydney Ceruto, an author and founder of MindLAB Neuroscience, the 90-minute focus cycle is all about using your ultradian rhythm to your advantage. “When you work with this rhythm instead of against it, your prefrontal cortex stays engaged, your dopamine stays elevated, and your ability to enter flow state dramatically increases,” she tells Bustle. “After 90 minutes, your dopamine and acetylcholine — the focus neurotransmitter — deplete,” making you tired and distracted.

Remember that an hour and a half of focused work is your friend, and it’s something you can use to lock in at work. It also helps you let go of the idea of working as hard as you possibly can without any breaks. “Your brain isn't wired for 8-hour focus sprints,” Ceruto says. “It's wired for 90-minute cycles of high activation followed by 20-minute recovery.” Anything past that isn’t helpful. “You're fighting your own biology,” she says.

While anyone can benefit from working for that amount of time, it’s especially helpful for those who need to dive into some thoughtful, focused work. It isn’t ideal for customer service or reactive roles, Ceruto says, where interruptions are expected. “Try it when you have a high-stakes project or deadline,” she says.

Regular 90-minute work sessions can also help you learn how to improve focus in the future. “Even two weeks of 90-minute blocks will reset your focus baseline,” she says.

Trying The 90-Minute Rule

To try the productivity hack, silence your phone, close all tabs except the ones you’re working on, and set a timer for 90 minutes. According to Ceruto, you should also avoid multitasking. “Pick one task to complete,” she says. “Not three. Not two. One.” To play nice with your brain, having a singular focus is best.

Then dive in. “Work intensely for the full 90 without breaks or context-switching,” she says, meaning you shouldn’t look away from your work for an email or call. “Your amygdala will resist around the 45 to 60 minute mark, aka the novelty dip,” she adds. “Push through. Then stop.” Once the timer goes off, take a 15- to 20-minute break. Go for a walk outside, drink some water, or stretch.

While some people might want to use this method every day, Ceruto recommends starting slow. “If you've been working chaotically for years, your brain needs recalibration,” she says. “Start with two 90-minute blocks and one 60-minute block per week. Your nervous system will resist because it's addicted to context-switching dopamine hits.” In other words, it’ll be so tempting to read your texts, scroll social media, or even do something different for a while.

After following the method for two weeks, your brain should start to appreciate it. “You'll notice deeper focus and less mental fog post-work,” Ceruto says. If you like what you see, you can eventually move up to back-to-back 90-minute cycles followed by longer breaks.

The Takeaway

The 90-minute rule isn’t about working harder, but about working with your neurobiology to lock in on tasks that require your full attention. “It's restorative, not extractive,” Ceruto says. “This works better when you're not chronically sleep-deprived or overstimulated. Digital detox and sleep hygiene amplify the effect. Get eight hours, protect your mornings, and these blocks become genuinely transformative.”

Source:

Dr. Sydney Ceruto, author, founder of MindLAB Neuroscience