According To TikTok, Having A “’90s Night" Will Heal You

When your group chat is blowing up, hundreds of emails are rolling in, and it feels like the days are getting a little too fast-paced, it’s not uncommon to sigh and wish for simpler times. For many people, that was the ‘90s — and all the media, decor, and tech that came with it, not to mention the slower pace of life.

It’s why creators on TikTok are still hung up on ‘90s nostalgia, and some are even purposefully reverting to a ‘90s-themed lifestyle, like @mikaylaflynn5, who said ditching modern-day conveniences like smartphones and social media for a while and leaning into ‘90s trends could be the “cure for everything.”

Instead of scrolling and texting 24/7, you might watch movies on VHS, listen to CDs or use a Walkman, shop at the mall instead of ordering online, or do nostalgic workouts, like Jane Fonda or Billy Blank’s Tae Bo. It can be the little things, too. Imagine how soothing it would be to wash your hair with Herbal Essences, run through a sprinkler in the summer, paint your nails a shiny shade of silver, or eat a bowl of cereal while watching Saturday morning cartoons.

If you’re a millennial or older Gen Z, you likely remember it all fondly and wish you could go back, but the ‘90s are also for everyone. Here’s how to reintroduce some of that era back into your life.

Bring Back The ‘90s!

According to @mikaylaflynn5, returning to the ‘90s is often as simple as going outside without any screens. Even though it sounds like something your mom would say, so much of what makes life stressful really does happen on that little hunk of plastic in your hand.

To start living your ‘90s fantasy, simply close your laptop, go outside, and listen to the birds — just like you did as a kid. The trees are still out there, the sky is still blue, and yet it’s easy to forget when you’re wrapped up in your daily life. (Bonus points if you ride your bike with no destination, swing on a swing, or look for four-leaf clovers.)

On TikTok, creator @mikyla.danyel showed some of the ways she’s living the ‘90s, which include watching old movies, carrying nostalgic ‘90s candies in her bag, playing retro board games, and ordering milkshakes at fast food joints. Sometimes the simplest thing, like eating a SpongeBob popsicle from an ice cream truck, reminds you that life isn’t so bad.

Other creators have been collecting ‘90s items for their homes, like @creepycraawly, who is on a mission to find old VHS tapes. While Blockbuster might be long gone, you can still find the classics on VHS and pop them into an old-school TV as your go-to form of entertainment. If you typically peruse Netflix for an hour, imagine how much nicer it would be to sit down with a bowl of popcorn and watch an oldie but goodie.

Partaking in this trend often means downgrading your tech. Instead of listening to music on Spotify, you’d pop in a CD. Instead of waking up to your phone, you’d plug in an old alarm clock. You can also make a point of shopping in real life instead of clicking links online. Next time you need shoes, how fun would it be to grab a friend and go to the mall? If you haven’t been to a brick-and-mortar in ages, it might be time to go back.

This could also be your excuse to have a ‘90s summer. If you really want to slow down, lean into what you did as a kid or teen, like rollerblading, jumping on a trampoline, or lying in the sun with a magazine. Add some tunes playing gently on a stereo and it might as well be 1997.

How To Have A ‘90s Night

Of course, it isn’t necessary to completely return to a ‘90s way of life to slow down and have fun. You can simply add little moments in your day that feel nostalgic, like slathering on a Bath & Body Works lotion, shopping for baby tees at the thrift store, or cleaning while listening to the Spice Girls.

Throwing a ‘90s-themed party or hosting a ‘90s night will also hit the spot. Invite your friends over to watch Clueless on DVD while you braid each other’s hair, flip through magazines, and make friendship bracelets. Make sure you get all the right snacks, like pizza, Poptarts, Gushers, Doritos, and Capri Suns, and you really will be healed.