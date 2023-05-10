I Tried Alo Moves For A Month & I'm Obsessed

It’s not every day you get to do yoga in Yosemite National Park, especially from the comfort of your living room 3,000 miles away. This is one of the things I love about the Alo Moves app — you never know what it’s going to offer next. Whether it’s HIIT, barre, Pilates, or a scenic yoga class, the fitness platform has a little bit of everything.

I’ve always associated Alo Moves with yoga, probably because the brand is known for aesthetic leggings, tops, and yoga mats, so I was shocked when I first signed up and clicked the dropdown menu to reveal a vast assortment of classes. Besides various types of yoga, the app has a variety of strength training routines, barre classes, guided meditations, and more.

As a wellness writer and self-proclaimed at-home workout connoisseur, I feel like I’ve seen it all, but nothing this in-depth. Usually, a workout app zeroes in on one fitness modality, like running, dance, or yoga, so it was exciting to have so many different workouts all in one place — especially ones that cater directly to your energy level, desired class length, or even a specific skill you want to learn.

At this point, I’ve been using Alo Moves for a month. Keep scrolling for my genuine review of the app.

Fast Facts

Price: $20/month; $199/a year

$20/month; $199/a year Best for: Yoga, HIIT, Pilates

Yoga, HIIT, Pilates My rating: 5/5

5/5 What we like: Easy to use, variety of workouts, welcoming instructors

What Is Alo Moves?

Alo Moves

Alo Moves offers over 2,500 classes from a multitude of instructors. The goal? To allow you to try different things so you can figure out what type of workout you enjoy most. Whether it’s Pilates in the morning, a quick HIIT workout that you can do at lunch, or an extra-tough glute routine, the app is bound to have something you’ll actually want to do.

Of course, there’s plenty of yoga. Choose from vinyasa, restorative, hatha, ashtanga, and others that run the gamut from quick 10-minute flows to 45-minute full-body routines to targeted stretches for your shoulders or back. There are also strength training videos, barre sessions, core workouts, Pilates, sculpting series, HIIT routines, warm-ups, cooldowns, walking workouts, and exercise explainers that help you navigate gym equipment. It’s seriously like a Cheesecake Factory menu.

If you feel overwhelmed, the app makes it easy to narrow down all the classes by difficulty level, duration, instructor, or specific intention or skill. If you want to work on your flexibility or mobility, for instance, all sorts of related videos will pop up. If you’d like to boost your mood or get better sleep, there’s content for that, too.

To stick with one type of workout, you can try a series, like the brand new DanceBody program with Katia Pryce, or the 4-week strength starter series with Roxie Jones. Follow along in the app, on your desktop, or cast the workout to your TV. If you want, you can incorporate some gear — like hand weights or a yoga block — but most of the workouts don’t require any equipment.

What Alo Moves Workouts Are Like

Alo Moves

When I downloaded the app, I went through all the classes like a kid in a candy store and added everything that caught my eye to the My Practice tab, where you can store all the videos you’d like to try. Five-minute upper back workout? Sure. Energizing morning yoga flow? Don’t mind if I do. I even added a face yoga video, because... why not? Here were some of the standouts.

Yoga

The first class I tried was called Energize Your Morning with Adrienne Everett, and I loved how straightforward it was. Everett dove right into the routine with a relaxing child’s pose before picking up the pace with downward-facing dogs and high planks. Twenty minutes later, I was wide awake.

Other faves included the Hip Opening Beginner Flow with Annie Moves, the Full Body Power Flow with Christa Janine, and the 15-Minute Full Body Wake Up Flow with Tawny Janae. (The latter is the one at Yosemite!)

Each class was easy to follow, so welcoming, and so aesthetically pleasing. Not only were the backgrounds beautiful — hello mountains and pastel sunsets — but everyone looked great in their matching sets, too. (I may or may not have been inspired to purchase a couple.)

Mobility

One busy afternoon I found myself struck with shoulder pain as I hunched over my desk, so I got up, typed “back pain” into the Alo search bar, and up popped Smarter Shoulders with Hiro Landazuri, aka a mobility video that sorted me right out. The series of isolated shoulder stretches felt like a mini PT session.

HIIT

To squeeze in some heart-pumping strength training, I tried Christa Janine’s eight-class HIIT Flow, and let me tell you — I had to do these workouts every couple of days to give my sore muscles a chance to recover.

While it’s technically in the yoga category, this workout started with a flow before incorporating high-intensity interval training in the form of 30-second circuits that used dumbbells, a booty band, and lots of movement. (You can also do the exercises without equipment.) Think rows, push-ups, curls, and presses. I was basically a sentient puddle of sweat the entire time, but I kept going thanks to Janine’s encouraging words.

Meditation

There’s a lot going on outside the workout realm, and I was all about it. The six-minute guided meditation called A Cleansing Ritual with Kirat Randhawa gets five stars for leaving me feeling super centered and refreshed. I also zoned out to Power Nap, a 17-minute chill session by Claudine LaFond that’s designed as a mid-day break for the mind.

The Takeaway

I am so into this app. Because it has so much to offer, I truly can’t see myself getting bored anytime soon. It’s such a treat to have a variety of workouts stashed in one place so I can pick and choose based on my mood, energy levels, or timeframe.

Each instructor was welcoming and encouraging, and I found the app super easy to navigate. For $20 a month, I’d say it’s totally worth a try, especially if you aren’t sure what type of exercise is for you.