By now you’ve heard all about Peloton, the famed fitness platform that offers cycling, yoga, boxing, running, and countless other live and on-demand workouts you can stream. The brand makes it easy to get your sweat on from the comfort of your living room. The only catch? You need to pick up some gear to play along. Enter: The Amazon Prime Day 2022 Peloton deals.

To save a few bucks, keep an eye out on Oct. 11 and 12 for this year’s second round of Amazon Prime Day deals — especially now that Peloton gear is available on Amazon. It’ll be the place to pick up a few Peloton gadgets for your fitness-minded friends and fam ahead of the holidays (as well as little something something for yourself).

To take part in the platform’s workout classes you’ll need a Peloton membership, first and foremost. From there, you can perfect your at-home gym with accessories like the Peloton Bike Mat, a pair of ergonomically-designed Peloton dumbbells, or a yoga block. And if you want to really show off your Peloton love, you can snag branded gear like a Peloton water bottle or comfy Peloton-emblazoned tanks and shorts to feel official AF while you ride.

To get in on the action, keep scrolling to shop the best Amazon Prime Day Peloton deals.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

$220 Off The Original Peloton Bike

Pick up the Original Peloton Bike and get started with the fitness brand’s famous group cycling classes. The compact bike has a footprint of only four feet by two feet with an adjustable seat, handlebars, and touchscreen where you’ll see your library of content.

Use the resistance knob for manual control, listen to what’s going on via the stereo speakers or the headphone jack, and stay involved with a front-facing camera. Don’t forget to sync your workout to your Apple Watch as you pedal your way to the Leadership boards.

15% Off Peloton Guide

The Peloton Guide is an AI-enabled device that uses a camera and machine learning to create a new type of at-home strength training experience. Purchase a separate Guide Membership to access classes — plus specific recommendations based on the muscles you want to target — and get started with your workout. The Guide allows you to see yourself onscreen alongside the instructors so you can track your movements and compare your form in real time.

20% Off Peloton Dumbbells

The Peloton Dumbbells are a pair of ergonomically-designed weights that come in five, 10, 15, 20, 25, and 30-pound options. They’re coated in polyurethane for a secure grip and to reduce noise and vibration if/when you drop them to the ground. The square heads are perfect for goblet exercises and also provide additional stability when you do dumbbell push-ups.

20% Off Peloton Cycling Shoes

If you’re hooked on Peloton, go ahead and pick up a pair of Peloton Cycling Shoes so you can clip in and out of your Bike pedals — and make the most of your workout. The shoes have mesh vents for breathability, stiff soles to direct more power into your pedal, and a narrower fit to keep your foot extra stable.

20% Off Peloton Light Weights

This set of Peloton Light Weights fits perfectly in the weight holders on the back of your Peloton Bike. Available in one, two, or three pounds, they’re an ideal way to add a little arm work to your routine — both on and off the bike. Made with cast iron and a rubberized coating, they’re easy to handle and won’t slip when you sweat.

20% Off Peloton Cadent High Rise 7/8 Legging

These high rise leggings are the perfect bottoms to pull on for your next ride/run/strength training session. With their medium compression fabric and flat seams, they offer a tight fit without any chafe.

20% Off Peloton Reversible Workout Mat

Snag Peloton’s ultra-durable workout mat for your at-home sweat sessions, whether you’re doing yoga, a HIIT circuit, or some gentle stretches. It’s double-sided, easy to clean, and super sturdy despite being so sleek.

20% Off Peloton Heart Rate Band

Track your workouts using the Peloton Heart Rate Band that’s designed to connect seamlessly with any Peloton product using Bluetooth. As an interactive accessory, the band vibrates and has an easy-to-read rainbow LED display so you can see your heart rate zone at a glance.

The band is sweat-proof and can be submerged in up to one meter of water for up to 30 minutes. Strap it to your forearm using the hook and loop closures and measure how much time you spend in each heart rate zone, whether you’re using the Pelton App, Bike, Tread, or Guide.

20% Off Peloton Water Bottle

Stay hydrated as you sweat with this 16-ounce glass Peloton Water Bottle that’s designed to fit perfectly in the cup holder of your Bike. A wide mouth makes it easy to sip water and even easier to clean, and a non-slip silicone sleeve keeps the glass protected.