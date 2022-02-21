9 Dance Workouts On YouTube That'll Make You Forget You're Exercising

You might have an OK time in a kickboxing or cycling class. But nothing beats a dance workout. The music? The vibes? Feeling like the star of your own music video? It’s 100% designed to be a fun form of exercise.
If you’re someone who tends to get bored, rest assured no two dance workouts will ever be the same. “Every instructor has their own style, skills, and flavors,” says Alayna Curry, an AFAA-certified fitness instructor and licensed Zumba instructor. And many encourage you to add your own flair, too.
Some of the most popular dance workouts are Zumba and hip hop, Curry says, but there are also ‘90s workouts, ‘00s mashups, and even TikTok compilations, all of which will get you grooving to a beat. It doesn’t really matter which one you choose, or even if you’re a “good” dancer. As long as you keep moving, you’ll get a great cardio workout. “Dancing typically involves movements like jumping, hopping, shaking, shuffling, and shimmying — all of which can get your heart rate up,” Curry adds. Dance also strengthens your leg muscles, especially the calves, which are what you use to shake it across the dance floor.
Perhaps best of all, though, is the rush of endorphins. “You can easily get lost in the music and leave behind the stressors of your day,” says Curry. “You may be surprised to find yourself smiling and laughing during a dance class, and the time flies by.” Want to get in on the action? Read on below for the nine best dance workouts on YouTube.