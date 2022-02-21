9 Dance Workouts On YouTube That'll Make You Forget You're Exercising

You might have an OK time in a kickboxing or cycling class. But nothing beats a dance workout. The music? The vibes? Feeling like the star of your own music video? It’s 100% designed to be a fun form of exercise.

If you’re someone who tends to get bored, rest assured no two dance workouts will ever be the same. “Every instructor has their own style, skills, and flavors,” says Alayna Curry, an AFAA-certified fitness instructor and licensed Zumba instructor. And many encourage you to add your own flair, too.

Some of the most popular dance workouts are Zumba and hip hop, Curry says, but there are also ‘90s workouts, ‘00s mashups, and even TikTok compilations, all of which will get you grooving to a beat. It doesn’t really matter which one you choose, or even if you’re a “good” dancer. As long as you keep moving, you’ll get a great cardio workout. “Dancing typically involves movements like jumping, hopping, shaking, shuffling, and shimmying — all of which can get your heart rate up,” Curry adds. Dance also strengthens your leg muscles, especially the calves, which are what you use to shake it across the dance floor.

Perhaps best of all, though, is the rush of endorphins. “You can easily get lost in the music and leave behind the stressors of your day,” says Curry. “You may be surprised to find yourself smiling and laughing during a dance class, and the time flies by.” Want to get in on the action? Read on below for the nine best dance workouts on YouTube.

1 20-Minute Megan Thee Stallion Dance Workout This 20-minute video from and8 Fitness is a high-energy dance routine set to all your fave Megan Thee Stallion songs. Instructors Danielle and Dominique preview each new move a few seconds before it starts, so it’s super easy to follow along. Get into it and, as they say, “make it yours!”

2 15-Minute TikTok Dance Party Have every single TikTok song stuck in your head at once? Then try this 15-minute vid from MadFit, which combines strength training exercises with simple dance moves. You’ll be able to keep up with this sweat-inducing workout — even if you’re the worst at remembering TikTok dances.

3 30-Minute Latin Dance Workout If you’re a big fan of Zumba class, then try this upbeat Latin dance workout from Tara’s Body. It starts off with a quick warm-up before diving into a routine that’s guaranteed to make you sweat. You’ll do a non-stop cardio routine with a few strength training moves, like squats, mixed in.

4 25-Minute ‘00s HIIT Dance Workout If you live for ‘00s nostalgia, go for this workout from emkfit, which combines catchy tunes with high-intensity interval training. Emkfit encourages you to “fake it till you make it” and to stay “wrong and strong.” In other words, if you mess up a move, simply commit to flailing around instead. It’s all in the name of a good workout.

5 55-Minute 90s & 2000s Throwback Dance Workout Dance with Dre blends tough fitness moves, like planks, with amazing choreography. The result? An effective workout that makes you feel like you went to dance school. This particular video features ‘90s and ‘00s songs including “Everybody” by Backstreet Boys and “Hot In Herre” by Nelly.

6 20-Minute African Dance Workout You’ll definitely want to try this African dance workout from Afrifitness. It’s chock full of single-single-double lunges, V-steps, and arm pumps meant to strengthen the entire body. If you start to get tired, wait for one of the marching breaks to catch your breath, and the great cooldown at the end.

7 20-Minute Salsa Workout The dancers from 375 Dance Studio designed an easy-to-follow salsa workout that makes it feel like you signed up for a professional class. The video is mirrored, too, so you can follow along and actually start off on the right foot.

8 15-Minute Happy Dance Workout This “happy dance” workout from Pamela Reif features groovy dance moves set to songs from Jason Derulo, Ed Sheeran, Clean Bandit, and David Guetta. Follow along to get your heart rate up, and maybe even be in a better mood, too.