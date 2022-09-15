The 5 Best Supplements For Muscle Growth, According To Experts

If you set a goal to build muscle and get stronger, it’ll definitely be worth it to look into your nutrition. This doesn’t just entail what you eat for your regular meals, but also any additional boosters you take pre-gym and post-gym, as there are lots of supplements for muscle growth out there that you can choose from.

It’ll also help to know how muscle growth works so that you can make the most of your mission to get strong. “At the most basic level, muscle growth generally occurs after subjecting a muscle to a positive stressor like weight training,” says Dr. Anant Vinjamoori, M.D., the chief medical officer at Modern Age. “This stressor causes small amounts of damage to the muscle, but this ‘micro-damage’ is what stimulates the release of growth factors that help the muscle grow in size.”

Your training obviously also comes into play, as does the food you eat throughout the day, but supplements can help, well, supplement your routine. “Supplements play two really important roles in the muscle growth process,” Vinjamoori says. “Some supplements allow us to place more stress on the muscle, making room for harder workouts. Other over-the-counter supplements help us recover from muscle stress more effectively by preventing muscle pains after tougher workouts.”

What you decide to take will depend a lot on your fitness goals. Vinjamoori recommends waiting until you establish a strength training routine before you try to figure out what you might want or need to add in the nutrition department. “Understanding how your body responds to a set exercise regimen allows you to easily identify where you might need support,” he says. Of course, you don’t want to rely on supplements alone during your gym journey. According to Kristin Gillespie, MS, RD, LD, a registered dietician and advisor for Exercisewithstyle, nutrition plays a way more critical role in muscle growth, so make sure you eat a balanced diet that includes plenty of carbs and proteins.

With that in mind, here are the best supplements for muscle growth, according to experts.

1 Creatine Thorne Creatine Amazon $34.20 See On Amazon What It Is: Creatine is a well-known amino acid that many folks take as a pre-workout before heading to the gym. What It Does: According to Vinjamoori, creatine provides your muscles with a boost of energy that in turn helps improve your performance during your workout so that you can lift those weights and build muscle. “There is also some evidence that shows if you take the supplement every day it can promote muscle recovery,” he says. The Product: One option is this creatine powder from Thorne, which is said to help promote muscle endurance, muscle capacity, and power output. “Creatine helps the cells of the body more efficiently create energy, thus benefiting exercise capacity,” the company notes. What To Know: If you do want to add a new supplement to your diet, Gillespie recommends adhering to the dosing recommendation outlined by the manufacturer so that you take it properly. “It is also important to read labels closely as supplements are not regulated by the FDA,” she says.

2 BCAA Nutricost Performance BCAA Amazon $23.70 See On Amazon What It Is: Branched-chain amino acids, or BCAAs, are the building blocks of protein, which is essential to growing muscle, says Vinjamoori. What It Does: “Immediately after we complete a workout, our muscles are in growth and repair mode and we want to provide them with support as efficiently as possible,” he says. “BCAA formulas deliver this nutrient support more effectively than other approaches, such as protein powders.” If you’re struggling with post-workout soreness, Vinjamoori says BCAAs can help. While it’s always important to take plenty of rest days when working out, a quicker recovery can help you stick to a workout routine, and therefore see results faster. The Product: This BCAA supplement from Nutricost Performance offers 6 grams of BCAA per serving. It’s also gluten-free, soy-free, and GMO-free and the blend contains a 2:1:1 ratio of the BCAAs L-leucine, L-isoleucine, and L-valine. What To Know: Gillespie says you can take BCAA daily with food to improve absorption.

Sources:

Dr. Anant Vinjamoori, MD, chief medical officer at Modern Age

Kristin Gillespie, MS, RD, LD, registered dietician

Heidi Moretti, MS, RD, registered dietician

Taylor Stolt, RDN, LD, CLT, IFNCP, functional medicine dietitian

Dr. Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior clinical dietitian at UCLA Medical Center, assistant professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health