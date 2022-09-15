Fitness

The 5 Best Supplements For Muscle Growth, According To Experts

From creatine to omegas.

The best supplements for muscle growth and recovery, according to experts.
If you set a goal to build muscle and get stronger, it’ll definitely be worth it to look into your nutrition. This doesn’t just entail what you eat for your regular meals, but also any additional boosters you take pre-gym and post-gym, as there are lots of supplements for muscle growth out there that you can choose from.

It’ll also help to know how muscle growth works so that you can make the most of your mission to get strong. “At the most basic level, muscle growth generally occurs after subjecting a muscle to a positive stressor like weight training,” says Dr. Anant Vinjamoori, M.D., the chief medical officer at Modern Age. “This stressor causes small amounts of damage to the muscle, but this ‘micro-damage’ is what stimulates the release of growth factors that help the muscle grow in size.”

Your training obviously also comes into play, as does the food you eat throughout the day, but supplements can help, well, supplement your routine. “Supplements play two really important roles in the muscle growth process,” Vinjamoori says. “Some supplements allow us to place more stress on the muscle, making room for harder workouts. Other over-the-counter supplements help us recover from muscle stress more effectively by preventing muscle pains after tougher workouts.”

What you decide to take will depend a lot on your fitness goals. Vinjamoori recommends waiting until you establish a strength training routine before you try to figure out what you might want or need to add in the nutrition department. “Understanding how your body responds to a set exercise regimen allows you to easily identify where you might need support,” he says. Of course, you don’t want to rely on supplements alone during your gym journey. According to Kristin Gillespie, MS, RD, LD, a registered dietician and advisor for Exercisewithstyle, nutrition plays a way more critical role in muscle growth, so make sure you eat a balanced diet that includes plenty of carbs and proteins.

With that in mind, here are the best supplements for muscle growth, according to experts.

1

Creatine

What It Is: Creatine is a well-known amino acid that many folks take as a pre-workout before heading to the gym.

What It Does: According to Vinjamoori, creatine provides your muscles with a boost of energy that in turn helps improve your performance during your workout so that you can lift those weights and build muscle. “There is also some evidence that shows if you take the supplement every day it can promote muscle recovery,” he says.

The Product: One option is this creatine powder from Thorne, which is said to help promote muscle endurance, muscle capacity, and power output. “Creatine helps the cells of the body more efficiently create energy, thus benefiting exercise capacity,” the company notes.

What To Know: If you do want to add a new supplement to your diet, Gillespie recommends adhering to the dosing recommendation outlined by the manufacturer so that you take it properly. “It is also important to read labels closely as supplements are not regulated by the FDA,” she says.

2

BCAA

What It Is: Branched-chain amino acids, or BCAAs, are the building blocks of protein, which is essential to growing muscle, says Vinjamoori.

What It Does: “Immediately after we complete a workout, our muscles are in growth and repair mode and we want to provide them with support as efficiently as possible,” he says. “BCAA formulas deliver this nutrient support more effectively than other approaches, such as protein powders.”

If you’re struggling with post-workout soreness, Vinjamoori says BCAAs can help. While it’s always important to take plenty of rest days when working out, a quicker recovery can help you stick to a workout routine, and therefore see results faster.

The Product: This BCAA supplement from Nutricost Performance offers 6 grams of BCAA per serving. It’s also gluten-free, soy-free, and GMO-free and the blend contains a 2:1:1 ratio of the BCAAs L-leucine, L-isoleucine, and L-valine.

What To Know: Gillespie says you can take BCAA daily with food to improve absorption.

3

L-Carnitine

What It Is: Acetyl L-carnitine is a compound that helps the body turn fat into energy.

What It Does: According to Heidi Moretti, MS, RD, the registered dietician at thehealthyrd.com, studies have shown that L-carnitine can help increase muscle mass. “Not only that, it serves as an antioxidant in the body,” she tells Bustle.

A 2018 study found that L-carnitine supplementation enhances exercise performance while “attenuating blood lactate and oxidative stress responses to resistance training.” In other words, it can boost your energy and help you recover faster — two key factors when it comes to feeling a difference in the gym.

The Product: NaturaLife Labs offers 1,500 mg of Acetyl L-Carnitine per capsule, with 100 vegan capsules per bottle. Take two capsules daily or take as recommended by your healthcare provider. (As is always the case with supplements!)

What To Know: Just make sure you take this supplement with a meal and plenty of water, or you might experience an upset stomach, nausea, or dry mouth.

4

Omega-3 Fatty Acid

What It Is: Omega-3 is a fatty acid that helps with muscle activity and cell growth.

What It Does: Taylor Stolt, RDN, LD, CLT, IFNCP, a functional medicine dietitian, recommends an omega-3 fish oil supplement to anyone who works out. “It’s a great way to boost gains in both muscle growth and strength, as well as reduce muscle soreness,” she tells Bustle.

While you can get omega-3 fats like DHA and EPA from fish, Stolt says most Americans don’t eat enough fish to hit their daily needs. “Taking a high-quality fish oil supplement can ensure you do,” Stolt says.

As an added bonus? “Omega-3s also have a variety of other health benefits,” she adds, “like lowering inflammation levels, supporting hormone balance, and supporting blood sugar balance, all of which support more muscle gains.”

The Product: There are countless options to reach for, including the MegaRed Superior Omega-3 Krill Oil, which offers 130 softgels per container.

What To Know: Research supports taking an omega-3 supplement on a daily basis at a dose of two grams combined DHA and EPA, Stolt says. Just don’t take it right before a workout, Stolt says, since fat can be hard to digest and it could upset your stomach or make you feel sluggish during your workout.

“There are very few other side effects of omega-3 supplements, as long as you take a very high-quality supplement,” Stolt explains. “Occasionally people experience fishy burps, heartburn, or loose stools with omega-3 supplements.”

5

Protein Powder

What It Is: Protein is a building block of muscle and it helps you recover from a tough workout.

What It Does: One of the most important things to focus on when building muscle is your protein and carbohydrate intake, says Dr. Dana Ellis Hunnes, Ph.D., MPH, RD, a senior clinical dietitian at UCLA Medical Center and assistant professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

What you don’t get from your diet you can supplement with a protein powder. “You can use that as a base of a healthy plant-based shake made with plant-based yogurts and fruits,” she tells Bustle. The added carbohydrates will help build your muscles, since that’s what your muscles use the most of when they’re burning energy, she adds.

The Product: Orgain Sport is an organic, plant-based powder that offers 30 grams of protein and four grams of dietary fiber per serving. It’s made with branch chain amino acids, as well as anti-inflammatory ingredients like beets, tart cherry, turmeric, and ginger to help build muscle and alleviate soreness.

What To Know: Ellis Hunnes recommends having a protein shake within a half hour of a workout, since that’s when your muscles are most receptive to using the fuel. She notes that the body can only absorb about 30 grams of protein in one sitting, though, so there’s no need to go for a shake that boasts more than 40 or 50 grams. “Additionally, plant-based proteins are easier and more gentle on the kidneys,” she says.

