As a runner, you likely fuel up with carbs and protein before you take your sneakers for a spin. You probably hydrate with plenty of water before, during, and after, too. But what about adding a few supplements into the mix to help you run faster, jog longer, or recover quicker?

If you already have a well-balanced diet, you might not need to add too many supplements for running into your regimen, says Patricia Bannan, MS, RDN, a registered dietician nutritionist, author of From Burnout to Balance, and Nature Made ambassador. Some of the most important daily nutrients include calcium, iron, and vitamins like B, C, D, and E, she tells Bustle. If you’re covering all those bases, you’re likely set to stride to your heart’s content.

If you’re really into running — think daily jogs, 5Ks, 10Ks, and marathons — that’s when you might want to supplement with something more to help improve your athletic performance, increase your strength and speed, or boost recovery after training, says Jordana Tobelem, RD, LDN, a registered dietitian nutritionist at Health Canal.

Supplements can also come in handy if you’re starting to feel the wear and tear of hitting the pavement. Some signs you might benefit from a little extra support? “If you experience prolonged fatigue following workouts, extreme muscle soreness, cramping, or muscle weakness,” Tobelem tells Bustle. These are all clues from your body that it could use help recovering from runs.

With that in mind, keep scrolling for the best supplements for runners, according to experts.

1 Multivitamin Nature Made Multi Amazon $10.99 See on Amazon What It Is: If you don’t know where to start, a multivitamin is always a good choice, Brannan says. She recommends starting with a trip to your doctor’s office for a blood test to see if you have any vitamin deficiencies, especially if you’ve been feeling sluggish. What It Does: A multivitamin, particularly one with extra iron, provides support for your immune system, muscles, bones, and metabolism so you can keep on truckin’. What To Know: Brannan recommends taking a multivitamin with water and a meal.

2 Beetroot Chérie Sweet Heart Organic Beet Root Powder Amazon $13.97 See on Amazon What It Is: Beetroot is a beet-based supplement that’s been shown to enhance performance for runners, according to Tobelem. What It Does: Beetroot juice or powder contains a compound called nitric oxide that boosts blood flow to the muscles, strengthens muscle contractions, and improves oxygen uptake, Tobelem explains. “This allows runners to reach a higher VO2 max and increase the time until they reach exhaustion,” she tells Bustle. “With increased blood flow and improved oxygen uptake, runners will feel less fatigued after their workouts and be able to train for longer durations.” What To Know: Tobelem recommends taking 310 to 560 mg of beetroot two to three hours before running — but always read your labels and check in with your doctor before adding a new supplement to your diet. As a side note, she says some people might experience gastrointestinal upset when taking beetroot. “The best thing to do when starting a new dietary supplement is to start slowly and see how your body responds before increasing the dosage.”

4 Electrolytes Nuun Sport Electrolyte Drink Tablets Amazon $20.02 See on Amazon What It Is: Electrolytes are essential minerals that include sodium and potassium. They’re naturally found within your body and play a key role in keeping you hydrated. What It Does: “We all know hydration is important for runners, but it's more than just replacing lost fluid,” Totoro says. “Equally important is replacing the electrolytes — sodium and potassium — and minerals — magnesium and calcium — lost in sweat.” What To Know: Electrolyte dosing recommendations vary based on your local climate, altitude, and personal sweat rate, Totoro says. But a good rule of thumb is to drink enough to replace all the sweat you lost.

Sources:

Patricia Bannan, MS, RDN, registered dietician nutritionist, author of From Burnout to Balance, Nature Made Ambassador

Jordana Tobelem, RD, LDN, registered dietitian nutritionist at Health Canal

Joel Totoro, RD, director of sports science at Thorne

Brittany Michels, RDN, registered dietician nutritionist with The Vitamin Shoppe

Dr. Stacy T. Sims, exercise physiologist and nutrition scientist