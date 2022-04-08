Whether you’re dealing with an orgasm gap in your relationship or you’re looking for ways to up your masturbation game, figuring out which vibrators work best for you can be a fantastic (and fun) way to give your pleasure a boost. As certified sex therapist Dr. Aliyah Moore tells Bustle, using a wand, clitoral, or G-spot vibrator is a great way to engage in some good ol’ self-care.

“Set aside any guilt, taboo, or preconceived notions about pleasure,” Moore says. “There’s nothing wrong with getting a bit of help from your go-to vibrator or any pleasure product, especially if you want to take your orgasms to the next level.”

If you’re new to buying sex toys, Moore says that your first time will be liberating. “Buying a vibrator for the first time is a freeing and exciting experience,” Moore says. “Keep in mind that you’re investing in your sexual health and pleasure, so you want to ensure that you’re doing it right.” If you’re looking for a good place to start, below are Moore’s recommendations for the best vibrators for women.

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Expert

Aliyah Moore, Ph.D., is a certified sex therapist. She received her Ph.D. in Gender and Sexuality Studies from the University of Arizona and is the resident sex expert for SexualAlpha. In her work, Moore aims to “create a safe space for minority voices” and “make sex education more inclusive.”

Best Wand Vibrators

With a 4.5 star rating on Amazon, Magic Wand is an easy-to-use toy for your collection. The classic vibrator, which was first introduced in 1968, has been updated to include four different speed options. “I particularly like the flexible, soft silicone head that delivers rumbly vibrations on my erogenous zones,” says Moore. “In addition, using the wide head means you’re getting broad stimulation that feels relaxing.”

Review: One Amazon review writes: “It has so much power. It’s made me feel things I've never felt before. We also ordered some little attachments for it so my boyfriend and I both get immense amounts of pleasure from it. 100000000/10 recommend it. You will not be disappointed!!”

For a portable wand option, Moore loves the rechargeable Magic Wand. “It’s an all-around massager that works not only on my pleasure zones but also on my back, neck, shoulders ... after long travels,” Moore says. “It’s similar to the corded Magic Wand Plus with four rumbly power speeds, super flexible and soft silicone head, [and a] 3-button controller.” This version comes with its own cord and charging adapter, rather than relying on batteries. “The only difference is that you don’t have to keep it plugged in to use it — perfect for hotel rooms with hard-to-reach power outlets,” Moore says.

Review: “My new favorite personal massager,” writes one Amazon reviewer. “Is just as powerful as the corded version, but more options for vibration. Love it!”

Best Bullet Vibrators

According to Moore, “the quality of vibration is just as important as raw strength,” and the Tango X by We-Vibe has seven vibration modes at eight adjustable speeds, giving you full control over the intensity of your masturbation session.

“The smooth silicone tip also delivers pinpoint stimulation, and it’s waterproof so that you can bring it to the bath or shower,” Moore says of this handheld bullet vibrator that offers external stimulation on your clitoris. “Plus, [it has] a travel-lock feature so you don’t have to worry about the bullet buzzing away from inside your purse.”

Review:

If you’re new to women’s vibrators, Moore recommends starting small and sticking with something inexpensive until you know what exactly you like. This 5-inch bullet vibrator is discreet and easy to use, with multiple settings activated by simply twisting the base. “The angled tip helps with direct clitoral stimulation during solo play,” Moore says. “Also, can use this vibe to stimulate your other erogenous zones and those of your partner.”

At only $7, this bestselling vibe is one of the most budget-friendly options. “If it doesn’t work for you, you won’t feel that you wasted all your money on a vibrator that gives you zero [orgasms].”

Best Remote-Controlled Vibrators

The Lush 3, with over 1,400 reviews and a 4.3-star rating on Amazon, connects to your phone via Bluetooth, so you can use it virtually anywhere — with a long-distance partner or solo. Once it’s inserted, the curved egg-shaped tail is designed to hit your G-spot. “It even has sound-activated functions and endless vibration patterns to play around with,” Moore says of the hands-free, waterproof toy. “There’s a reason why every camgirl under the sun has one of these.”

Review: “It is a wonderful toy for long-distance play or in person. The app allows me to give him full control no matter where he is and we both enjoy that. I would highly recommend this for couples that can't always get together in person,” writes one Amazon reviewer.

While the Lush 3 is more discreet and silent, the Ferri is another option for when you’re out and about. It’s a non-insertable toy that has seven different vibration modes and can also be operated with a 360-degree range via the Lovense app. “The Ferri is a wearable clit vibrator that stays securely in your panties through its powerful magnetic cap ... if you get off more from clit stimulation while out, the Ferri is what you need,” says Moore.

Review: “I’d definitely 100% recommend this — especially to long-distance couples,” one Amazon reviewer writes.

Best Rabbit Vibrators

Using WaveMotion technology, Soraya Wave’s sculpted tip moves in a come-hither motion to feel like you’re being “expertly fingered,” says Moore. “It looks gorgeous, is easy to use, and has all the power you need for great orgasms.”

Rabbit-style vibrators have a lot to offer, given that’s internal and external stimulation happening at once. “Soraya Wave features deep, rumbling vibrations (the best kind) [and] a pulsating tip to maximize G-spot stimulation. ... I didn’t know I needed it until I got one,” says Moore of the vibrator that has 4.4 stars on Amazon.

Review: One Amazon reviewer writes: “Super nice and high-quality vibrator!”

Best Clit-Stimulation Vibrators

Without making direct contact with your clitoris, The Sila uses sonic wave stimulation to mimic the feeling of oral sex. “It has a nice wide mouth to fit almost any woman’s body, which is great because clit suckers work best when they don’t touch you directly — especially if you’re very sensitive,” Moore says.

Holding this toy above your clitoris helps create an intense yet buildable suction. “The Sila is not super strong; that’s why I often use it when I want to take my time,” Moore says. “But it’s a kind of toy that gently builds up the tension, then suddenly, it’s 20 minutes later, you’ve just had your fourth orgasm in a row, and you’re like, ‘what the HELL was that!?’”

Review: “This is amazing. Extremely better than the previous model. Softer vibration, not harsh. Easy to clean. Fully waterproof! Pretty quiet too when in use,” one Amazon reviewer writes.

Multiple color options and a rechargeable battery are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Volta’s benefits; speaking of “tips”, the flexible and vibrating tips of this toy create waves of intensity when applied to the clitoris. “The tips flutter and tap rapidly against the clit, which feels fantastic,” says Moore. “It also comes with a loop handle that makes holding on to it easier and not having to worry about it slipping out of your hands.” With six intensities and six vibration patterns, It’s also a great option for partner play, as the tips can also be used during a blow job or in other positions.

Review: “This vibrator solves my issue with most vibrators, which is that the vibration is too strong/concentrated to be able to use for long,” one Amazon reviwer writes. “This thing distributes the vibrations and can be used in several different ways without overstimulating. If you're looking for a good quality external vibe, I highly recommend the Volta.”

Final Thoughts

Overall, if you’re looking for a vibrator, Moore says it’s important to understand your needs. “Do you prefer stroking your clitoris? Get a clitoral vibrator for pinpoint stimulation or a wand massager that’s great at stimulating a broad area of your external pleasure zones,” says Moore. “Do you prefer putting your fingers inside yourself? Get an insertable vibrator. Insertable vibrators are often phallic-shaped or curved to target your G-spot.” If you like both sensations, try a Rabbit-style vibrator. And if you’re not sure yet, try masturbating using your fingers to see what turns you on. “Pick a vibrator that you think you’ll vibe with,” says Moore. “Then, as you experiment and get to know your body and sexual needs, you can always bring home more.”

As for the very best women’s vibrator out there, the We-Vibe Tango X is one of Moore’s all-time favorites. “It’s also a great first-time purchase for vulva owners who want to invest in their ultimate pleasure,” says Moore. “What sets the Tango X from other bullet vibes on the market is its powerful, quality rumbly vibrations, [which] stimulate deeper and won’t leave your clitoris numb, unlike the surface-level vibrations from buzzy vibrators. And the best part about the Tango X’s vibes is that they’re super quiet, so you don’t have to worry about waking up your nosy roommate.”

More Women’s Vibrator Tips

Expert:

Aliyah Moore, Ph.D, certified sex therapist

Study Referenced:

Frederick, D.A., John, H.K.S., Garcia, J.R. et al. Differences in Orgasm Frequency Among Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, and Heterosexual Men and Women in a U.S. National Sample. Arch Sex Behav47, 273–288 (2018). https://doi.org/10.1007/s10508-017-0939-z