6 Chair Sex Positions That Just Might Blow Your Mind

When you envision a sexy night in with your partner, where do you picture yourself? Chances are you’re doing the deed in bed. While this is a totally common and A-OK place to get intimate, sometimes it can get monotonous to stick with the same sexual routine. Switching up the positions or toys you and your partner use can certainly help, but maybe a change of scenery will really spice things up. Enter: chair sex.

It’s no secret that staying open-minded and down to try new things goes a long way to keeping an exciting and healthy sex life. To flex this “muscle”, try relocating your romp to a chair — preferably one that’s comfy and sturdy enough to withstand your very non-sedentary activities. Besides introducing a new position into your sexual repertoire, trying chair sex with your partner can increase intimacy and a feeling of sexual connection since it requires you to get all kinds of up close and personal. And, according to psychotherapist and sex and relationship expert Rachel Wright, it also provides a challenge for you and your S.O. to work toward together.

Whether you choose to invest in a sex chair or slide onto one at your dining table, here are six spicy chair sex positions to try.

1 1. The Wrapped Lotus For starters, Wright suggests the wrapped lotus (a modified version of the traditional lotus sex position). “The partner with the penetrative body part or strap-on sits cross-legged as the person being penetrated mounts themselves on the other's lap, facing them with the other person’s legs wrapped around their back,” she explains. “This is an incredibly intimate and fun position that feels connected.” The downside? “It takes a bit of adjusting to figure out how to penetrate in and out — but you can get it, I promise,” Wright says.

2 2. The “Lazy Person” If the receiving partner is slightly more dextrous with their body than the other (or if the penetrating partner simply needs a break), Wright recommends trying the “lazy person” chair sex position. “The partner with the penetrative body part or strap-on sits with their back against [a chair] with their legs stretched out. The person receiving the penetration hops on and straddles their partner with their knees bent and feet flat on whatever surface they’re on,” she says. The partner on top uses their thigh muscles to lift themselves up and down. “This is a bit easier because only the person on top is doing any work — hence the name,” says Wright. Try this one on a larger, more comfortable chair.

3 3. The Champagne Room Wright suggests adding a sex toy like the Trojan Tandem Vibrating Ring into the champagne room chair sex position. “The partner with the penetrative body part or strap-on sits on the edge of the [chair] while the person being penetrated sits on top, facing away from their partner’s face,” she explains. “This is great for folks who don't have a ton of leg strength but still want to be on top while being penetrated.”

4 4. The Chair Cowperson Using a chair with your partner can also add some spice to a more “traditional” position. If you like being on top, try having chair sex cowperson-style. “Whoever has the penetrative body part or strap-on sits on the chair while the person receiving the penetration straddles them, facing them, and moves their body up and down,” says Wright.

5 5. The Chair Reverse Cowperson Similar to the previous position, try getting on top of your partner using the chair — but in reverse. “Bonus points if you add in a little lap dance from this angle,” says Wright. Turn up the heat in reverse cowperson by doing some hair pulling stimulation or nipple play. Yeehaw.

6 6. The Wheelbarrow If you and your partner tend to like more physically challenging positions, Wright recommends the chair wheelbarrow — a posture that allows for deep penetration. “You and your partner face the same direction standing one in front of the other and have the person with the strap-on or penis sit down on the edge of the chair,” she explains. The person being penetrated kneels facing away from their partner and gets into a plank pose, then lifts one leg to wrap around the other’s waist. “Definitely ask for help with lifting the other leg,” Wright suggests. “The person sitting can hold on to the other person's thighs to direct the hip movement and keep balance.” If both of you are considerably dextrous, using this position can have a really big payoff.

Experts:

Rachel Wright, psychotherapist and sex and relationship expert