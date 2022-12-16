6 Chair Sex Positions That Just Might Blow Your Mind

When you envision a sexy night in with your partner, where do you picture yourself? Chances are you’re doing the deed in bed. While this is a totally common and A-OK place to get intimate, sometimes it can get monotonous to stick with the same sexual routine. Switching up the positions or toys you and your partner use can certainly help, but maybe a change of scenery will reallyspice things up. Enter: chair sex.
It’s no secret that staying open-minded and down to try new things goes a long way to keeping an exciting and healthy sex life. To flex this “muscle”, try relocating your romp to a chair — preferably one that’s comfy and sturdy enough to withstand your very non-sedentary activities. Besides introducing a new position into your sexual repertoire, trying chair sex with your partner can increase intimacy and a feeling of sexual connection since it requires you to get all kinds of up close and personal. And, according to psychotherapist and sex and relationship expert Rachel Wright, it also provides a challenge for you and your S.O. to work toward together.
Whether you choose to invest in a sex chair or slide onto one at your dining table, here are six spicy chair sex positions to try.