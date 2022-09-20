Fitness
For ballerinas, dance cardio lovers, and beyond.
Shutterstock
Whether you’re into ballet or prefer grooving in a dance cardio class, it never hurts to look for ways to cross-train as a dancer. While dancing is already a full-body workout, cross-training can help improve your strength, balance, agility, and endurance even more.
Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision/Getty Images
According to Alayna Curry, a fitness instructor and Zumba teacher, cross-training simply means doing different types of exercise. By switching things up, you’ll boost your strength and agility — and ultimately feel more capable on the dance floor.