The Secret To Actually Using Your Journal Is The “No Blank Pages” Trend

Even though journaling is supposed to be relaxing, staring at a blank sheet of paper often feels like work. This is especially true if you’re attempting to fill it with a morning pages marathon or a slew of stressful thoughts. It’s no wonder you have a pile of half-used notebooks lying around.

To ease into the habit of journaling — and maybe even make it fun again — the “no blank pages” trend on TikTok could be your ticket. On April 24, creator @sisleymark shared her approach to no blank pages, which includes doodling in her journal instead of writing every day. In a series of clips, she’s been offering ideas for what to draw.

A video posted May 1, which now has over a million views, shows @sisleymark grabbing a pen and tracing her hand. In another, she’s playing around with pastels. The point? To meditate, relax, and have fun by filling up your notebook in a low-pressure way.

It’s a reminder that your notebooks are yours, and that means you don’t have to follow any rules, stick to a theme, or even force yourself to write every day. The “no blank pages” trend is all about feeling more creative, but it might also inspire you to be less precious with your journals. Think of it as your excuse to write, draw, make lists, and fill them any way you like.

The Trend Is All About Letting Go

The next time you find yourself staring at a blank page, why not drop the idea that you need to write something profound or perfect? According to Samantha Silverman, LCSW, a therapist and CEO of Silver Linings Mental Health, many people love the idea of journaling, but are often daunted by the actual act of filling one up.

When you sit down to write, “it’s just you, the page, and that tiny perfectionist goblin whispering, ‘make it meaningful or don’t bother,’” she tells Bustle. It’s an easy trap to fall into, but she says the most helpful and cathartic kind of journaling is the kind that allows you to have fun, edit, and learn about yourself as you go.

That’s why this approach is so fun. Instead of writing every day, think about junk journaling with scraps of paper, tickets, and trinkets, or grabbing art supplies and seeing what happens when you smear colors around the page. You could also write lists, practice your signature, jot down notes about your zodiac sign, or whatever else gets your pen moving.

When you’re feeling overwhelmed by the discipline associated with morning pages or daily journaling, this trend feels like a more refreshing take. You don’t have to do it every day, and you don’t even have to write if you aren’t in the mood. It’s a cute and casual approach to filling a notebook, and it’s also the perfect way to ease back into the habit after a long break.

It’s something you can do between more serious entries, too, like when you aren’t in the mood to write three long-form pages. Just pick up your favorite pen and cover the page in pictures.

“This trend isn’t about productivity. It’s about permission,” says Silverman. “In therapy, we talk a lot about lowering the stakes. When we remove the pressure to be insightful or poetic, we often unlock the true purpose of journaling: play, self-reflection, and curiosity.”

Source:

Samantha Silverman, LCSW, therapist, CEO of Silver Linings Mental Health