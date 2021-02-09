7 Genius TikTok Hacks To Put A Stop To Your Teeth-Grinding Habit

There's nothing worse than waking up in the morning with a headache, stiff jaw, or sensitive teeth when all you wanted was to rise feeling refreshed. The culprit for these morning pains might be bruxism, a common condition where you clench or grate your teeth while you sleep. If you're looking to stop this nighttime habit or your mouth guard isn't cutting it, there are a number of TikTok hacks for how to stop grinding your teeth worth trying.

According to research, teeth grinding can be triggered by stress, anxiety, or problems with sleep, and can result in headaches, a sore jaw, ear aches, and tooth pain. It's estimated that 13% of adults grind their teeth at night, so you're not alone if you experience the annoying condition. Besides being uncomfortable, bruxism can also affect you in the long run by chronically disrupting your sleep, flattening or chipping your teeth, and wearing down tooth enamel, which exposes you to tooth decay and cavities.

Though you should consult your dentist if you have a serious case of bruxism, there are some hacks that help ease sleepy-time teeth grating. Where better to turn for tips and tricks than the app you're probably scrolling through right before hitting the hay? Check out these TikTok hacks to stop tooth grinding so you can wake up refreshed and jaw pain-free.

3 Give Yourself A Massage A massage is always an appealing solution, whatever your dilemma may be. This TikTok recommends kneading and stretching your facial muscles, which can help align your jaw and release tension that contributes to clenching or grinding. You can with a physical therapist or try a self-massage at home to set your jaw up for sleepytime success.

4 Find Your Pressure Points Acupressure, a Traditional Chinese Medicine practice that touches localized points for various healing purposes, can help relieve jaw pain and reduce bruxism, according to this TikTok. Applying pressure to certain spots in the muscles connected to your jaw can help ease inflammation from muscle tension so that your mouth is able to relax in time for bed.

Studies referenced:

Demjaha, G. (2019). Bruxism Unconscious Oral Habit in Everyday Life. Open Access Maced J Med Sci. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6447347/

Manfredini, D. (2009). Role of psychosocial factors in the etiology of bruxism. Journal of Orofacial Pain. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19492540/

Manfredini, D. (2013). Epidemiology of bruxism in adults: a systematic review of the literature. Journal of Orofacial Pain. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23630682/

Shetty, S. (2010). Bruxism: A Literature Review. The Journal of Indian Prosthodontic Society. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3081266/

Shokry, S.M. (2016). Association between Self-Reported Bruxism and Sleeping Patterns among Dental Students in Saudi Arabia: A Cross-Sectional Study. International Journal of Dentistry. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4789476/